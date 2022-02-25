The first-round state playoff opponent for the Summit boys basketball team will not be determined until late Saturday night when the OSAA rankings freeze — but the Storm will know one thing: they will be the only undefeated Class 6A team entering the 32-team field.
The Storm (23-0 overall, 14-0 Mountain Valley Conference) will host a first-round game on Tuesday night.
From a 79-40 win against Crook County on Dec. 3 to a 82-44 win over McKay Thursday night and 21 games in between, the Storm emerged victorious in all 23 of their games. Dating back to last season, their winning streak has reached 32 games.
A winning streak of that magnitude was never part of the plan.
“We used our preseason to try and improve then try and find a way to win league,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “You keep fighting for wins, then that win streak starts going, then it becomes more and more realistic.”
Summit won the MVC for the first time since joining in 2018 and will be one of the top seeds once brackets are released late Saturday.
Thursday night’s regular season finale concluded with the Storm players cutting down the nets in their home gym.
Summit is not the only Central Oregon basketball team to win its conference.
The Redmond boys (19-5 overall, 10-0 IMC) won their first league title since 2013 by going undefeated in the 5A Intermountain Conference and will host a first-round state playoff game on Friday.
Last week, the Ridgeview girls basketball team clinched its third 5A IMC crown in as many years on the final day of the regular season. The Ravens (17-6, 9-1) won their final eight league games and will host a first-round state playoff game on March 5.
For the second consecutive year, the Madras girls won the 4A Tri-Valley Conference, winning nine of their 10 conference games to keep the league crown. The No. 7 seed, Madras (14-8, 9-1) will host a first-round playoff game on March 5.
In the coming days, the playoff brackets will be finalized and teams will learn their first-round opponents.
On Saturday at 3 p.m., the Trinity Lutheran girls team will host Jordan Valley in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs. The Saints (15-5, 10-2) earned a first-round bye as Mountain Valley League champions.
