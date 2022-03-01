It should be no surprise that the Summit boys basketball team, the Mountain Valley Conference champions and the only Class 6A team to go undefeated through the season, cleaned up in the all-MVC awards released on Tuesday.
Summit’s Julian Mora was named the conference’s Player of the Year. In his senior season, the four-year starter and two-time captain averaged 16.7 points per game and became the school’s all-time leader in points (1,250) and assists (306). Mora's fellow senior backcourt mate Carson Cox picked up the Defensive Player of the Year honors.
For the third time, Summit coach Jon Frazier was named the MVC Coach of the Year.
Summit's Caden Harris was named to the conference's first-team while Bend High's Cody Claussen and Mountain View's Quincy Townsend and Tane Prictor were also first-teamers.
3 Bend-area girls on first team
Three guards from Bend-area high schools were named to the 6A Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball first-team on Tuesday.
Mountain View sophomore Kasey Booster, Summit junior Rose Koehler and Bend High senior Peyton Gardner were named to the all-MVC first team. Gardner, who is committed to play basketball at Willamette University in Salem, was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Bend High, Mountain View and Summit had a combined 11 players make the all-conference team, eight of whom will be returners next season.
For a complete list of all-MVC teams, see Scoreboard, Page A6.
—Bulletin staff report
