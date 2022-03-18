LA PINE — Another spring has sprung and the La Pine baseball team is starting the season with hopes of ending where it did in 2018 and 2019 — celebrating a state title by dog-piling on the field at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
“Coach always says: 'If you aren’t playing for a state championship, then why are you out here?'” said junior outfielder Colton Campbell. “We have big shoes to fill.”
Big shoes, indeed. La Pine won two consecutive Class 3A state titles in 2018 and 2019, missing a chance to be in an elite club of teams who have won three consecutive titles because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 and 2021 state playoffs.
Adam Plant and Wyatt DeForest, the Players of the Game in those state championships games, have long since graduated from La Pine, along with others who turned the Hawks into a postseason juggernaut for two springs.
“They were the role models and leaders for that team for sure,” Campbell said. “It would have been awesome to play with them because we looked up to those guys.”
The only player remaining from the last La Pine team to hoist the state championship trophy, Teagen DeForest, will likely miss most of, if not all of the season recovering from an injury sustained during football season.
Stepping into bigger roles for the Hawks this season are Campbell, Dawson Cook, Tyson Flack and Hunter Heal, with youngsters Dylan Newton and AJ Johnson carving out roles as well.
"It is fun as a coach to feel you are contributing somehow,” said La Pine coach Bo DeForest. “That is your job (as a coach) to figure it out.”
A new batch of players hoping to bring another state title to La Pine presents a new challenge for DeForest to find the right lineup and the right rotation so that by the time league play (and postseason) rolls around, they will be firing on all cylinders.
“Luckily a lot of them are football players,” said DeForest, who is also the school’s football coach. “So I have a lot of experience coaching them. But it is a learning curve right now trying to figure out the pitching rotation. I’m probably going to adjust that every game during the preseason.”
When the Hawks took the field Friday afternoon against Wallowa Valley, seven players — Campbell, Haakon Hanson, Tyson Flack, Riley Flack, Cook, Hunter Beck and Lane Plotner — from the Hawks 3A semifinal football team were playing on the diamond.
The hope is there will be some carry-over from the gridiron onto the ballfield with a group unafraid of taking on challenges.
“We had a lot of success in football, almost making it to the championship game,” DeForest said. “I lean on competitors a lot; they don’t necessarily have to be the most skilled baseball players, and we have a number of those guys on the team.”
For La Pine to remain a contender for a third state championships in five years, it is going to have to rely on players who have not experienced what it takes to win it all. But the Hawks are ready for the challenge.
"We are young, but we have no problem stepping up because there is no one else to do it now," Campbell said. "It is all up to us."
