Try as he might to hold back a grin while rounding the bases, but after starting the year in a slump in the batter’s box, Zach Justice could not suppress his happiness while twice trotting around the infield.
Justice, a senior catcher, started the season with just one hit in his first 16 at bats. On Friday afternoon, he sent two balls over the fence in the Storms’ 15-5 win in five innings over Tualatin.
“I felt really good in practice all week, so I felt like I was due,” said Justice, who will play his college ball next year at the University of Oregon. “You try hard not to smile and play it cool rounding the bases. But I couldn’t help but smile.”
In the final non-league game before starting a three-game series against Ridgeview to kickoff Intermountain Conference play, Justice broke the game open in the third inning with a grand-slam, then went yard again with a two-run home run in the fourth.
The Storm (6-2 overall) tallied 18 hits, led by junior Finn Edwards’ four hits, while the pitching duties held down by sophomore Alex Via, senior Oliver Richards and Edwards kept the Timberwolves (6-3) at bay, allowing just six hits and three earned runs in the blow-out win that was called after five innings.
“The offense finally came alive,” Via said. “Defense played great, the pitching was there, it was a great win for the team all around.”
If this is a sign of things to come, look out. Summit has 10 seniors on the team, some talented sophomores and returns its ace from last year’s 17-win team that advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“We are pretty excited to show what we can do this year,” said first-year coach Aaron Boehm. “They want to compete. This is a senior-heavy team, but we have some amazing sophomores who are contributing.”
Boehm, an assistant coach the previous six seasons under former head coach Richie Sexon, takes over a team with state title aspirations. In the most recent OSAAtoday coaches poll, the Storm vaulted to the No. 1 spot, after starting year No. 3 in the preseason coaches poll.
“I’m just trying to continue the momentum,” Boehm said. “I know a lot of these seniors, I’ve been coaching them for four years, my job is to keep these guys progressing the best that I can.”
The Storm have twice made the state title game, winning it all in 2016.
“That is our goal this year,” Via said. “That is what we have been practicing for this year, it is almost like an expectation the way I look at it.”
If the Storm make a deep run into the postseason, Via, their right-handed ace might be a key reason. When Via takes the mound, he is no longer feeling anxious. The University of Portland-bound pitcher proved himself when he was the only freshman to make the 6A all-state team (honorable mention) last spring.
“There aren’t any nerves like last year as a freshman,” Via said. “I think I am handling myself a lot better than I was last year.”
Unlike prior Summit teams that relied on their bats to get wins, this year’s team might be more prone to play small ball, Boehm said, and instead rely on pitching to win games.
Aside from Via, Boehm mentioned Richards, Kemper Treu, Hank Brundage, Finn Edwards and Justice as players who will contribute on the mound this spring.
“This year’s team is really different,” Boehm said. “We got some really good pitchers that are going to drive our success. This year you are going to see us bunt the ball, steal bases more, doing a lot of little things.”
