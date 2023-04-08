Try as he might to hold back a grin while rounding the bases, but after starting the year in a slump in the batter’s box, Zach Justice could not suppress his happiness while twice trotting around the infield.

Justice, a senior catcher, started the season with just one hit in his first 16 at bats. On Friday afternoon, he sent two balls over the fence in the Storms’ 15-5 win in five innings over Tualatin.

