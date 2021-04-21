There were multiple times when things could have gone south on the mound for Summit’s Zach Reynolds. His first pitch resulted in a double. In the final inning, the first batter he faced took him out of the yard with the Storm clinging to a narrow lead.
But Reynolds kept throwing and kept finding the strike zone. In 6 2/3 innings, the junior right-hander pounded the strike zone, giving up three earned runs and four hits while striking out nine in Summit’s 7-6 win over Mountain View Tuesday night.
“I was a little rusty in the first couple of innings, then I really found my grove in the middle innings and kept going," Reynolds said.
The Summit ace was throwing so well, his coach was reluctant to take him out. The one thing that brought him out was a pitch count of 110.
“He is a competitor,” said Summit coach Richie Sexson. “I would have kept him out there if we didn’t have certain limits so we can save arms, so we want to live by those laws. It was just a gutsy all-around game for him.”
Aaron Platner hit a home run for Mountain View to get the Cougars within one run in the top of the seventh inning, but Reynolds then rallied to strike out the next two batters. Canon Reeder then came on in relief for the Storm to strike out Mitchel Thoma-Britt to end the game.
Reynolds also drove in two runs at the plate to help snap Summit’s two-game losing streak while handing crosstown rival Mountain View its first loss of the season.
“We hit the ball better today,” Sexson said. “We had two hits in our last game, or four total in our last two games. Between Zach batting and pitching well and us getting a few timely hits, that is the difference in most baseball games.”
After a rough start to the game, Reynolds settled into his rhythm. Over the next four innings, Reynolds silenced the Cougar bats and kept them off the board.
“When I am in my groove, I’m just not thinking," Reynolds said. "I get the sign and throw. When I am in my groove all my pitches (fastball, curveball and changeup) are working, and you just throw it to the mit.”
The competitiveness shown on the mound by Reynolds to bounce back after hitting a couple of rough patches is what Sexson is starting to see from his young team four games into the season. Avenging an earlier season loss to the Cougars (3-1) and rallying in the final three innings was a step in the right direction for Summit (2-2).
“They lost their first game pretty handily, basically we wanted to come back and rebound after that loss,” said Sexson. “They are becoming competitive. You always want a young team to bounce back.”
For Mountain View, which entered the game unbeaten, Tuesday's game is one they have to learn from.
The Cougars had four errors in the field and only two of Summit's runs were earned. A missed sign on a suicide squeeze play turned a potential tying run for Mountain View in the sixth inning into an out.
In the sixth inning, Summit had a chance to break the game open by loading the bases with no outs. Instead, Mountain View allowed only one run to give its offense a chance to stay in the game late.
Platner struck out six on the mound and had a double to go along with his home run while Blaine Causey drove in four runs for the Cougars.
“We talked about how we overcome these games by learning from them," said Mountain View coach Ryan Johnson. "Not giving up, not getting caught up in the moment. They did a good job and we can learn from this."
