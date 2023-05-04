REDMOND — One team will stand alone atop the Intermountain Conference baseball standings after Friday.
Mountain View and Ridgeview entered their three-game series this week with the best records in the IMC, and through two games this week, neither team has gained an edge, with each team winning on its home field.
The Cougars won 3-0 on Tuesday in Bend, then the Ravens responded with a 6-5 comeback win on Wednesday in Redmond. With the series even, Friday’s game at Mountain View will determine which team will enter the final week of the regular season with the inside track for the conference title.
“We knew that this was going to be emotional and it was going to be a dog fight,” said Mountain View coach Ryan Johnson after Wednesday's loss. “Today didn’t go our way, but we have to turn around and be ready for the biggest game of the year.”
With Summit lurking one game behind in the loss column (the Storm have a series win over Mountain View, but lost two of three to Ridgeview), Friday’s game — with both teams deep into their pitching rotations — will certainly have the feel of a playoff game.
“We are going to give it everything we got,” said Ridgeview coach Shane Nakamura. “Mountain View is tough to beat on their home field, but our guys are excited. We haven’t been in contention for a league title in a while.”
The Cougars delivered the first punch in the series against the Ravens when Simon Lemke allowed just six hits over seven shutout innings in a 3-0 victory on Tuesday.
Then on Wednesday, at risk of losing their first league series of the season, Ridgeview won a back-and-forth affair to come back from a 4-2 deficit to win 6-5.
“We knew we couldn’t lose,” said Ridgeview senior pitcher Colten Chastain. “After the loss we knew that a second loss would mean we weren’t first in league anymore. That has been our goal the whole season.”
After falling behind 2-0 after the first inning, the Cougars took control of the game by scoring two runs in both the second and third innings. Senior shortstop Cal Pickhardt’s RBI triple, followed by an RBI single by junior outfielder Caden Illingworth, gave the Cougars the two-run advantage.
The Ravens added a run in the bottom of the third inning, then took the lead on a two-run home run over the left field fence by sophomore catcher Olen Nofziger.
“I’m super proud of the boys for how they reacted and not getting down on themselves,” Nakamura said. “They’ve been able to respond to turmoil all season.”
Granted a narrow lead, Chastain worked through the Cougar lineup. The right-hander chewed up innings for the Ravens out of the bullpen.
Chastain, Nakamura said, had his best outing of the season. He threw five innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs in relief. No Mountain View batters reached base in the final two innings.
“I was just really getting into my legs,” Chastain said. “If I don’t do that then my arm gets tired and my off-speed pitches go away. I just knew that our team needed a win today and someone would have to step up, and today it was me.”
