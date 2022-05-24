high school baseball
Jupiterimages

PREP BASEBALL

Mountain View's Corrigan, Summit's Reeder co-POYS in MVC

Mountain View senior Declan Corrigan and Summit senior Canon Reeder were named the co-Players of the Year for Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference baseball.

Corrigan batted .410, had 11 extra base hits, including three home runs, and boasted a perfect fielding percentage from his catcher position for the Cougars.

Reeder batted .425, had three home runs and nine stolen bases while also having a perfect fielding percentage as an outfielder for the Storm.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Mountain View had three additional players named to the conference’s first team: Senior Blain Causey (first base), junior David Duvalle (pitcher) and senior Aaron Platner (outfielder).

Joining Reeder on the first team for Summit was senior Zach Reynolds (infielder), junior Zach Justice (catcher) and freshman Alex Via (pitcher).

Bend High senior Nate Koehler was a first-teamer in two positions (pitcher and infielder). Lava Bear junior Kaden Isola was a first-team outfielder.

—Bulletin staff report

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.