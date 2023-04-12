Not much bothers Bend High’s Kaden Isola on the baseball diamond.
It could be something awesome, like a great play or a win, or even something awful like a strikeout or an error in the field. Whatever it is, he is ready to flush it.
In his mind, it is all about what is next.
“You strike out, who cares?” said the senior first baseman. “You hit a home run, who cares? You beat a team 11-0, who cares? You have to play them again.”
So it is hardly a shock that despite just four wins in the first 11 games of the season — 10 of them being on the road — that Isola and the Lava Bears remained unfazed.
Bend is banking on using some lessons learned through a difficult early season schedule. The Bears have faced just one team with a losing record, and came away with key victories over Lebanon, a Class 5A title contender, and Casteel (Ariz.) at the Coach Bob National Invitational in Arizona during spring break.
“We were playing some really tough squads,” said senior pitcher Logan Malinowski. “We know once we get into those tough games we are going to know how to battle.”
Said Bend High coach Quinn Clair: “I’m excited about where we are at. We preach it is not how you start, it's how you finish. We choose to play those tough teams to prepare us for league.”
The start of Intermountain Conference play started about as well as it could for Bend on Tuesday afternoon at Caldera. With an 11-0 win in five innings, the Lava Bears secured their first 10-run win in two years.
The Lava Bears did not commit an error in the field against the Wolfpack. They tallied nine hits, led by sophomore shortstop Will Goodman, senior third baseman Nate Goodman and senior catcher Jett Tippet, who each collected two hits. Junior second baseman Seth Willy hit a three-run home run in the first inning to jumpstart the Bend offense.
“We had an aggressive mindset at the plate,” Isola said. “We were fighting for our teammates, doing what we could to get on base.”
All that was more than enough for Malinowski, who allowed just four hits while striking out seven in five innings of shutout ball.
Freshman Ty Hattenhauer and juniors McCovey Williams, Garet Dornhecker and Skylar Mattingly were the only Wolfpack batters to get a hit against the Lava Bear ace.
“The ball was popping off my hand," Malinowski said. “I had two good outings over spring break and I wanted to keep building off of that. It was nice (to pitch with a lead) because I didn’t have a ton of pressure on my back. I could just go out and throw as hard as I wanted and try to hit my spots.”
It is outings like Tuesday that Clair expects from his senior pitcher, who also quarterbacked the Lava Bear football team to the 5A state semifinals last fall.
“He is just a leader, totally mentally and physically tough,” Clair said. “He is going to fill it up and throw strikes and we are going to lean on him big time.”
The Lava Bears continued their IMC-opening series with another game against Caldera Wednesday at Bend High, which ended after print deadline, and the series concludes Friday afternoon at Caldera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.