In the last two innings of Tuesday night's clash between two of the top baseball teams in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference, Bend High coach Quinn Clair made several trips out to the pitcher's mound to meet with Nate Koehler.
Even though the once five-run Lava Bear lead had shrunk to two in the sixth inning, the trips to the mound were not necessarily to take the ball out of his pitcher's hand.
“Those meetings were to remind him that he was our guy,” Clair said. “And that we believe in him.”
Said Koehler: “I’m thankful that he trusted me and kept me out there.”
Koehler finally was taken out with one out in the seventh, but Bend High survived a late rally to avenge its earlier 16-1 loss to the Storm with a 5-3 road win at Summit to split the season series with its cross-town rival.
“We have been playing against these guys for years and it was my last time against those guys and we came out on top,'' Koehler said. “This one felt great.”
The Lava Bears (9-9-1 overall, 6-2 MVC) scored three runs in the second, two coming from a two-run single by senior second baseman Bucky Larsen. They added two more runs to take a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning as senior first baseman James Cecil plated a run with a single.
Meanwhile, the Summit (12-6, 5-2) bats were quiet for the first half of the game.
A fifth-inning single by senior third baseman Joe Schutz finally put an end to Koehler’s no-hit bid. The senior right-hander threw 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and three earned runs while striking out four Summit batters.
“He’s a total competitor,” Clair said. “He was pretty mad that took him out, but I was really proud of him.”
It was not an overpowering pitching performance by Koehler, but a smart one. He relied heavily on his off-speed pitches, keeping the potent Summit lineup off balance for most of the evening.
“My defense was insane today,” said Koehler, who also had two hits as the team’s leadoff hitter. “If I got them to hit in the air with my change up or curve ball, then I could get the out.”
Summit senior second baseman Zach Reynolds, junior left fielder Luke Bents and junior catcher Zach Justice each drove in runs to put the Storm on the board late in the game.
In the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and the top of the order due up, Summit threatened to tie or win the game. But freshman reliever Fischer Barber came in and got the final two outs to seal the win for the Lava Bears.
“When you pitch, play defense and have timely hitting, good things happen,” Clair said. “If we did that, we knew we could compete with these guys and we did that today.”
The win over the Storm was the Lava Bears’ sixth in their last seven games, bringing their record to .500 after starting the season losing eight of their first 12 games.
“We preach in practice every single day that we are going to continue to get better,” Clair said. “Our job at the end of the season is to continue to grow. And our guys are doing that.”
With four league games remaining, Bend finds itself on top of a crowded Mountain Valley Conference, which had five teams — Summit, Sprague, Mountain View and South Salem — within a game in the loss column as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Every pitch and every day we get better,” Koehler said. “We are mentally tough and that is what it takes to win.”
