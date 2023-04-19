SISTERS — It was not the best game La Pine has played all season, but the end result was a familiar one.
In a matchup between two top-10 Class 3A baseball teams midway through the Mountain Valley Conference schedule, La Pine came back to beat Sisters 3-2 Tuesday evening on the road. The two teams play a doubleheader on Friday in La Pine.
“It is always good to get the first one," said La Pine senior shortstop Dawson Cook. “Hopefully we can continue this into Friday and get more.”
But to get past the Outlaws, the Hawks had to overcome early mistakes and make mid-game adjustments in the batter’s box to keep their perfect Mountain Valley Conference record alive.
"We shot ourselves in the foot every way imaginable in the first four innings," said first-year La Pine coach Tommy Niebergall. "Sisters outplayed us in the first four innings. Our guys battled, caught a couple of breaks and made the plays at the end that we had to make."
After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, allowing just one run, Sisters senior pitcher Patrick Silva kept the Hawks — 3A’s highest scoring team — off balance all game, keeping them scoreless for the next four innings.
“We couldn’t get anything going until the fifth inning,” Niebergall said. “We had to get off our front foot; we hit too many balls up in the air.”
Sisters (9-5 overall, 5-2 MVC) took full advantage of two La Pine (13-3, 10-0) errors to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning. And with how Silva was pitching, it looked as though it might have been enough for the Outlaws to put an end to the Hawks’ nine-game MVC win streak.
But just as Silva was keeping the Hawks off the board, La Pine’s Tyson Flack was doing the same to the Outlaws. The senior lefty threw a complete seven innings, struck out seven and allowed just one earned run.
“I wasn’t finding the zone at first, then I started throwing the ball up in the zone more and things started to go pretty well after that,” Flack said.
Eventually, the La Pine offense that had been dominant in the previous nine league games came alive with two outs in the sixth inning. With a runner on first, sophomore second baseman Riley Flack doubled to put two runners in scoring position, then freshman right fielder Brody Smith drove home both runners with a single for the 3-2 lead.
With its first lead since the first inning, all La Pine needed to do was get six more outs.
The La Pine defense, which had committed four errors in the first six innings, came up with two key plays when Sisters was threatening to send the game into extra innings.
Junior Austin Dean doubled to start the bottom of the seventh and advanced to third on the Hawks’ fifth error of the game.
With nobody out and a runner on third, the thought from the La Pine players was just to not let Sisters score more than one run.
“We just wanted to get outs and get into extra innings,” said senior shortstop Dawson Cook, who finished with three hits. “And hopefully we would keep swinging it good.”
But the Hawks threw Dean out at home for the first out of the inning, then the next Sisters' batter grounded into a double play to end the game.
“We got lucky that the runner broke for home,” Niebergall said. “Then that last ball was absolutely stung, but it was right at Cook and he was able to turn the double play.”
The win keeps La Pine’s MVC record perfect through 10 games, and gives the Hawks just the slightest amount of breathing room going into Friday’s home doubleheader to wrap up the series against Sisters.
But Niebergall knows all too well that his team might not be as lucky if it plays similar to how it played on Tuesday.
“There are no gimmes against these guys,” he said. “We have to come out ready to go on Friday. If we come out the way we did today, then I won’t feel good about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.