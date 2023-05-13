The mascot for Bend High could very well be changed from the Lava Bears to the Elephants, at least for its baseball team, which does not forget.
A year ago, then playing in the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference, Bend needed a victory in the final game of league play against rival Mountain View to claim the conference title. But the Cougars would snag the win, thus handing the MVC title to Sprague.
“We were pretty (ticked) about last year,” said senior designated hitter Trenton Karpstein. “The league was on the line just like this.”
Nearly a year to the date after the Cougars halted the Lava Bears' chances at a league title, Bend (11-15, 7-8 IMC) returned the favor with a 19-9 win in six innings to not only avoid the sweep and enhance its postseason chances, but to also spoil Mountain View’s (18-8, 11-4) opportunity to win the Intermountain Conference crown.
“They took away our league title from us last year,” said senior pitcher Kaden Isola. “We didn’t want to give them the title easily this year.”
With Mountain View losing, the IMC title goes to Summit (17-6, 11-4), which holds a tiebreaker because of a series win over the Cougars.
The Storm needed three things to happen in the final week of the season to secure the title. First, the Storm needed to sweep Caldera, which it did. Then, Summit needed Redmond to win at least one game against Ridgeview. The Panthers took down the Ravens in the second game of the series. Finally, the Storm needed Bend to snag at least one win over Mountain View.
Because Friday’s game lasted nearly three hours, a handful of Summit players had made their way to Bend High's ballfield after their win over Caldera to catch the final innings and await their fate.
'Needed to get this win'
Through five innings, the Lava Bears were in complete control. Karpstein and senior left fielder Alex Gillespie each drove in two runs with doubles in Bend’s five-run fifth inning.
On the mound, Isola was dominant though four innings, giving up just two runs. Perhaps more importantly, he pitched deep into the game, while Mountain View had to go to its bullpen several times.
“He is a horse; he is a good pitcher,” said Bend coach Quinn Clair of Isola. “That is why we throw him on Fridays. We expect him to go out and fill the zone and compete.”
As the game reached the sixth inning, Isola’s pitch count maxed out and the Lava Bears had to go to their bullpen. Errors in the field and walks on the mound opened the door for the Cougars to make their move.
With the bases loaded, down 10-5, Cougars sophomore right fielder Brady Kennedy brought home two runs with a double to make it a three-run game. A wild pitch scored a run and a sacrifice fly plated another, and the once eight-run Lava Bear lead dwindled to one.
“We knew that Mountain View was a great team and was going to come out and battle,” Clair said. “You saw that in the sixth inning.”
Just as Mountain View exploded for a big offensive sixth inning, so did Bend. The Lava Bears scored nine in their half of the sixth inning to go up by 10 runs. Bend started the inning with four hits, capped by a three-run triple from Gillespie, who finished with five RBIs in the game.
“I’m glad we were able to 10-run them in the end,” Karpstein said. “It felt good. We have to keep that energy.”
Summit, Mountain View and Ridgeview secured the IMC’s three automatic playoff bids. That leaves Bend, which had lost seven of eight games prior to Friday’s win, to wait until May 20 (the rankings freezing date) to see if it will get one of two at-large bids for a 16-team 5A playoff field.
With the win, paired with a challenging nonleague schedule and playing in a league with three teams in the OSAA rankings' top five, the Lava Bears are feeling confident that they will make the field, especially after Friday.
“We needed to get this win today,” Clair said. “You don’t want to miss the playoffs; you work so hard to get there. You want to make the playoffs. That is where the magic happens.”
