REDMOND — A year ago, the Ridgeview baseball team entered the final two games of the regular season needing just one win to make its first playoff trip since joining the 5A ranks in 2015. But the necessary win did not come and the Ravens were left out of the postseason once again.

Without losing a single senior from last year’s 15-win squad and in the second season under coach Shane Nakamura, the Ravens feel this could be the year that they break through to reach the playoffs.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.