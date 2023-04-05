REDMOND — A year ago, the Ridgeview baseball team entered the final two games of the regular season needing just one win to make its first playoff trip since joining the 5A ranks in 2015. But the necessary win did not come and the Ravens were left out of the postseason once again.
Without losing a single senior from last year’s 15-win squad and in the second season under coach Shane Nakamura, the Ravens feel this could be the year that they break through to reach the playoffs.
“Last year we didn’t end how we wanted,” said senior shortstop Jace Nagler. “This is the last shot for a couple of us and we want to go out on a good note.”
Said sophomore second baseman Logan Nakamura: “Last year really fired us up to be better this year.”
The Ravens have enjoyed a hot start to the season, winning nine of their first 10 games before a home loss to Canby on Tuesday.
Ridgeview started the spring with eight straight wins, winning three of four games at the Coach Bob Invitational in Arizona over spring break, and both of their losses were by just a single run.
“We have been seeing the ball really well at the plate,” Shane Nakamura said. “Our defense is coming around. We were young last year and it was my first year so they were learning how we wanted things to look. This year we have built on that.”
Tuesday evening, Ridgeview (9-2 overall) suffered just its second loss of the season in a 5-4 loss to Canby (5-3) in which the Ravens fell behind 2-0 after the first inning then rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the third with sophomore Brady Muilenburg and senior Colten Chastain driving in runs.
Canby retook the lead in the fourth inning after scoring three runs. Ridgeview freshman right fielder Ryden Nakamura brought the game back within a run (5-4) when he drove home senior center fielder Ryder Parazoo with a single in the sixth inning.
The Ravens had an opportunity to at least tie the game in the seventh inning when Nagler reached base and was able to steal his way to third with only one out.
But Joe Scott, Canby’s southpaw pitcher, was able to strike out the next three batters to close out the game for the Cougars.
“We just made a few too many mistakes that we couldn’t come back from,” Shane Nakamura said. “Our pitching kinda fell apart and we didn’t hit the ball how we wanted to, but we were in a one-run game, that’s not bad.”
Ridgeview will play its final nonleague game Thursday on the road against La Salle Prep, before heading into Intermountain Conference play, where it will look much different than the last couple of years with the addition of Bend High, Mountain View, Summit and Caldera.
The last time the Bend and Redmond schools were in the same conference, Ridgeview finished no higher than third place in the IMC.
But this year, the Ravens are hoping to change that trend.
“Our thing is we are going to try and win each inning,” Nagler said. “If we do that then we will win a lot of ball games. If we can do that, good things will happen for us.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.