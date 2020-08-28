Alexander Emery has been waiting a long time to throw a football in an actual game. The Bend High sophomore was unable to be under center his freshman year, when he played for Summit, due to an elbow injury.
Now, the young gunslinger is still having to wait, as are all high school footballers in Oregon. There is a void of high school football in its traditional sense in 2020, but it has been filled with private coaching, camps and combines to catch college coaches’ eyes.
“I think it has its benefits because it allows us to get to more camps and stuff,” Emery said. “But I would love to have a season. But I guess you have to take it for what it is and wait and see. Everything happens for a reason.
“I love the game of football and throwing is my passion. So I just go out and work mindlessly and I end up developing. I’ve developed a lot this summer just from throwing.”
Earlier this week, a handful of Central Oregon high school quarterbacks met with Eugene’s Brendin Quinn, a private quarterback coach who coaches MVP 7-on-7 (passing game with no tackling) and is involved in numerous high school football events throughout the Northwest.
He spends his weeks traveling throughout the state — mainly the areas outside of the Portland metropolitan area — giving training sessions to high school quarterbacks.
“With football being pushed back, 7-on-7 is twice as important this year because it helps kids stay competitive,” Quinn said. “Then come football season, their minds are ready. So I think it is really important right now.”
The fall season is typically the time when the school’s football team is the priority. But with football being played in the spring this school year, fall is now more about high school players getting recruiting exposure.
This weekend, EForce Sports, a select 7-on-7 and training team based in the Portland metro area, is holding a combine at Bend’s Pine Nursery Park. The athletes’ drill results from the weekend will help determine their ranking among their recruiting class and will be distributed to college programs. Many of the coaches for EForce are former University of Oregon football players who played under former Ducks head coach Chip Kelly (2009-2012).
“Without the fall season, we have to get some sort of exposure and get some games in, that is where 7-on-7 comes in,” said Mountain View High School quarterback Jakoby Moss.
Next week, Emery and Moss will be among the 25 underclassmen finalists at the Northwest 9 in Gig Harbor, Washington, one of the premier high school quarterback events that features many of the Northwest’s top college prospects. To make the final list of 25, the quarterbacks had to beat out roughly 60 other quarterbacks from across the Northwest in a tryout also held in Gig Harbor.
“It was crazy, being able to go up and there see where I fit in with the top guys, it felt great, and it just reassures me that I can compete and I’m ready to compete to be one of the best,” Moss said. “I didn’t have the greatest day I’ve ever had but I felt decent that I can still compete. Even the kids that are ranked and have all these (college) offers, I’m right along with them and I can compete.”
Social media, specifically Twitter, has become a necessary tool for potential football recruits. High school football players’ Twitter accounts are becoming less about firing off random thoughts and more of a resume, including their measurables, graduating year, SAT scores, GPA, and a timeline of workouts and highlights.
“That is the first thing I ask a kid who reaches out to me is if they have a Twitter account,” Quinn said. “Because it is a recruiting profile now. It is easier for college coaches to look at the profile and see what they are getting with a kid.”
But a high school football player can only do so much with the uncertainty of the season still lingering.
“I’ll just continue to train for when we do have a football season and see what happens,” Emery said. “Just keep doing what I am doing and hope for the best.”
