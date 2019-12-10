Mountain bike section part of PPP

The 2020 Pole Pedal Paddle multiport race, set for May 16, will include a mountain bike leg in place of the nordic ski and road bike legs for select teams, according to race director Molly Kelley.

The mountain bike category will be available to the first 100 teams of three or more members that register for it. Registration for the 44th annual PPP starts Jan. 2. Cost is $50 per person for teams that sign up before April 11.

The PPP includes individuals, pairs or teams competing on a course from Mount Bachelor to Bend that features downhill skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, running and paddling.

“We’re offering a new opportunity for people who don’t have access to learning how to nordic ski,” Kelley said. “It seems that has been a barrier for some. This will be a trial year.”

Teams in the mountain biking category will be timed separately from other teams, Kelley said.

The mountain biking leg will include road riding as well as dirt singletrack. Mountain bikers in the PPP will start from Bachelor and ride Century Drive to Wanoga Sno-park, where they will turn onto the Funner and then Storm King trails for nearly 10 miles of singletrack riding. Once they reach the paved Conklin Road (Road 41), they will turn left onto the pavement and then right onto Century Drive, continuing down to the bike-run exchange at the Athletic Club of Bend.

“An obstacle could be snow,” Kelley said. “Usually it’s patchy but ridable.”

— Bulletin staff report