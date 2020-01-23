It did not take long for a marquee bout to take place during Wednesday night’s battle between prep wrestling powerhouses Mountain View and Crook County.
In the second match of the dual meet in the Black Hole at Mountain View High, top-ranked 182-pounders Blake Ohlson of the Cougars, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, and Kyle Knudtson of the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in 5A, met in the ring for a six-minute bout.
Outside of a couple of matches during summer wrestling camps, the two had not squared off until Wednesday night.
The clash between the two wrestlers, who are expected to make deep runs in the state tournament in late February, looked early on as though it would be a short one. Within the first 30 seconds of the first round, Ohlson had Knudtson scrambling to get off his back.
“He locked up that cradle and Blake is so, so strong. Like insanely strong,” said Knudtson. “I couldn’t do anything. He put me on my back, and I was like, ‘I just got to fight.’ And luckily, I got out of it, but then he got it again. There was nothing I could do to stop it.”
Knudtson was able to keep off his back during the final 90 seconds of the round but trailed 6-1 going into the second round. Then the script flipped, as Knudtson caught Ohlson out of position and put him on his back. This time, the two-time state champion held on for the pin and the win.
“That was a lot closer than I would have liked it to be,” Knudtson said. “But kudos to him. He’s an insanely good wrestler.”
Crook County had the upper hand all evening, winning nine of the 14 matches with seven falls to win 46-21. The Cowboys did not lose a bout between the 120- and 152-pound weight classes.
“We wanted to come out and make a statement that we are the best Central Oregon team,” Knudtson said. “I think tonight we proved that. I know there are a couple of teams we haven’t wrestled yet. But as of right now, it’s sitting pretty good for probably being the best, if not the best Central Oregon team.”
However, Mountain View was not at full strength. An injury kept three-time state champion Beau Ohlson, Blake’s brother, from competing, while ranked wrestlers Ryder Fassett, Nathan Jones and Caleb Potts were, for various health reasons, also not in the lineup for the Cougars.
“The big thing is that Crook County is a good team, and they whooped us,” said Mountain View coach Les Combs. “They have a great program. They have a lot of history. We aren’t at the place yet where we can absorb not having every single kid in our lineup. Their program is what we aspire to be.”
“I feel like we are just as good of a team as they are,” said Mountain View senior 160-pounder Carson Fassett, who won his match over Ray Solis, 7-2. “But they just came out more ready. They were ready to fight. They were ready to fight to the very end.”
Filling in one of the roster slots for Mountain View was unranked Andrew Worthington in the 120-pound class. Combs was impressed with how his freshman wrestler competed in a 12-6 loss to junior Steven Ware, the No. 2-ranked 5A wrestler at 113 pounds.
“It’s hard for people to realize how good their kid was and how well Worthington competed,” Combs said.
“That’s what you are looking for in a match where you come out on the short end.”
Wednesday was the second time in five days that Mountain View had faced off against a top team in a dual meet. At the Oregon Wrestling Classic, the Cougars faced powerful Roseburg in the semifinals. In both cases, Mountain View was on the losing end.
“We want to be challenged,” Combs said. “Every time we go out there and wrestle, our goal is to get better and learn. My saying is, never let winning or losing get in the way of getting better. If the negatives come out of this, then this whole thing was for naught.”
On Saturday, Mountain View will compete at the Hood River Elks Memorial Tournament. Next up for Crook County is a Feb. 8 home dual meet with Roseburg, the six-time defending 6A state champion.
