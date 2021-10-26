Wednesday marks the beginning of the postseason for high school sports, with four Central Oregon volleyball teams and local cross-country teams set to compete. A handful of other teams are still waiting for their postseason fates to be released.
As of Tuesday afternoon, only the Class 6A and 1A volleyball brackets had been fully released. The remaining classifications will be made available late Tuesday night after The Bulletin’s print deadline.
After capturing its first Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference volleyball title, Bend High (20-2 overall, 14-0 MVC) earned the No. 2 overall seed in the playoffs and will host No. 31 Gresham (10-10, 7-9) of the Mt. Hood Conference Wednesday at 6 p.m.
After an injury-riddled season, Summit (9-12, 9-5) also made the field of 32 as the No. 17 seed. The Storm will travel to Portland to face No. 16 Ida B. Wells (19-5, 14-2) of the Portland Interscholastic League, also Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Cascade Christian and Trinity Lutheran of the Mountain Valley League will compete in the first round of the 1A state volleyball tournament on Wednesday. At 5:30 p.m., Central Christian (15-5, 10-2) will host Prairie City/Burnt River (7-10, 2-4) of the High Desert League, while Trinity Lutheran (14-8, 9-3) travels to face Umpqua Valley Christian (15-4, 12-3) of the Skyline Conference in a match that starts at 6:30 p.m.
Over the next two days, Central Oregon cross-country teams and their runners will try to punch their tickets to the state championship meet set for Lane Community College in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 6.
On Wednesday, Summit, Mountain View, Bend and Caldera will compete in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference championships at Bend's Pine Nursery Park. In Pendleton, Redmond and Ridgeview will compete in the 5A Intermountain Conference championships, while Madras will race in the 4A Tri-Valley Conference championships in Estacada.
On Thursday, Sisters will race in the Oregon West Conference championships in Eugene, Culver in the 3A/2A/1A Special District 2 championships in Lebanon, while Trinity Lutheran will race in Rogue River at the Special District 4 championships. Capping off the conference championship racing season on Friday will be La Pine racing in John Day at the Special District 3 championships.
