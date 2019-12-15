The Washington Post-Bloomberg News All-Sports budget for Dec. 15. For questions about stories, please call 202-334-7666. All stories have moved, unless otherwise noted.
Basketball
BKN-WIZARDS - Off-day coverage of the Wizards. Upcoming, by Candace Buckner (Post).
Football
FBN-EAGLES-REDSKINS - WASHINGTON - Game began at 1 p.m. ET. Upcoming (Post). With upcoming FBN-EAGLES (Maske, Post).
FBN-BOSWELL - Commentary on the Redskins. Upcoming, by Thomas Boswell (Post).
FBN-RAIDERS - At the final Oakland home game, Raiders fans take one last trip to the Black Hole. 1,030 words, by Jacob Bogage (Post).
FBC-ARMY-NAVY - Army and Navy officials investigate possible "white power" gestures by students at Saturday's football game. 660 words, by Cindy Boren (Post).
Hockey
HKN-CAPITALS - TAMPA - The Capitals' annual fathers' trip brings fond memories and rare bonding time. 965 words, by Samantha Pell (Post).
Soccer
SOC-COLLEGECUP - Georgetown faces Virginia for the NCAA soccer title beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Upcoming, by Steven Goff (Post).
Other
GLF-PRESIDENTS - Tiger Woods leads the U.S. team to an emotional Presidents Cup win. 635 words, by Cindy Boren (Post).
sports-budget-wp-bloom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.