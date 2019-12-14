The Washington Post-Bloomberg News All-Sports budget for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. For questions about stories, please call 202-334-7666. All stories have moved, unless otherwise noted.

Basketball

BKC-SYRACUSE-GTOWN - The Hoyas defeat the visiting Orange. Developing, by Gene Wang (Post).

BKN-WIZARDS-GRIZZLIES - Washington visits Memphis. 8 p.m. ET start, by Candace Buckner (Post).

Football

FBC-ARMY-NAVY - Coverage of the Army-Navy matchup. Developing, by Post staff.

FBC-COACHES - Boston College taps Ohio State's Jeff Hafley as new coach while college football carousel spins. 1,715 words, by Matt Bonesteel, Des Bieler, Cindy Boren and Jacob Bogage (Post).

FBC-FEINSTEIN - Column/analysis from Army-Navy matchup. Developing, by John Feinstein (Post special).

FBC-HEISMAN - Coverage of the Heisman Trophy presentation. 8 p.m. ET start, by Chuck Culpepper (Post).

Hockey

HKN-CAPS-LIGHTNING - Washington visits Tampa Bay. 7 p.m. ET start, by Samantha Pell (Post).

Soccer

SOC-COLLEGECUP - Advance to set up Sunday's championship game between Georgetown and Virginia. Developing, by Steven Goff (Post).

Other

GLF-PRESIDENTS (1STLD) - Presidents Cup Day 3: Internationals hang on to lead; Patrick Reed's caddie is out after shoving fan. 725 words, by Jake Russell and David Larimer (Post).

BOX-SHIELDS - Claressa Shields keeps winning boxing titles. But she is still fighting for visibility. 3,400 words, by Liz Clarke (Post).

sports-budget-wp-bloom