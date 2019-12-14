The Washington Post-Bloomberg News All-Sports budget for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. For questions about stories, please call 202-334-7666. All stories have moved, unless otherwise noted.
Basketball
BKC-SYRACUSE-GTOWN - The Hoyas defeat the visiting Orange. Developing, by Gene Wang (Post).
BKN-WIZARDS-GRIZZLIES - Washington visits Memphis. 8 p.m. ET start, by Candace Buckner (Post).
Football
FBC-ARMY-NAVY - Coverage of the Army-Navy matchup. Developing, by Post staff.
FBC-COACHES - Boston College taps Ohio State's Jeff Hafley as new coach while college football carousel spins. 1,715 words, by Matt Bonesteel, Des Bieler, Cindy Boren and Jacob Bogage (Post).
FBC-FEINSTEIN - Column/analysis from Army-Navy matchup. Developing, by John Feinstein (Post special).
FBC-HEISMAN - Coverage of the Heisman Trophy presentation. 8 p.m. ET start, by Chuck Culpepper (Post).
Hockey
HKN-CAPS-LIGHTNING - Washington visits Tampa Bay. 7 p.m. ET start, by Samantha Pell (Post).
Soccer
SOC-COLLEGECUP - Advance to set up Sunday's championship game between Georgetown and Virginia. Developing, by Steven Goff (Post).
Other
GLF-PRESIDENTS (1STLD) - Presidents Cup Day 3: Internationals hang on to lead; Patrick Reed's caddie is out after shoving fan. 725 words, by Jake Russell and David Larimer (Post).
BOX-SHIELDS - Claressa Shields keeps winning boxing titles. But she is still fighting for visibility. 3,400 words, by Liz Clarke (Post).
sports-budget-wp-bloom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.