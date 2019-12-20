PHILADELPHIA — Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 27 points and the Dallas Mavericks handed the Philadelphia 76ers their second straight home loss, 117-98 on Friday night.

The Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road despite playing without second-year star guard Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain.

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia, which lost its third in a row overall. The 76ers were booed for much of the night while falling to 14-2 at home. The 76ers suffered their first home loss on Wednesday, 108-104 to Miami in a contest in which the Heat stifled Philadelphia with a 2-3 zone defense.

Philadelphia could not solve Dallas’ matchup 2-3 zone, either. Dallas held the 76ers to 29.4% shooting from long range; Philadelphia missed 24 of 34 3-pointers.

Dallas took control in the second quarter, going up by as many as 17 points. The Mavericks held an 88-77 lead entering the fourth period.

Trey Burke, normally not in Philadelphia coach Brett Brown’s rotation, came off the bench and pulled Philadelphia within seven points, 94-87, with seven minutes remaining. But the Mavericks kept coming offensively, with a Hardaway 3-pointer initiating an 11-6 spurt that ended with a jumper by Jalen Brunson that put Dallas ahead 108-93 with 3:22 left, leading to more boos and chants for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in an important NFC East divisional game across the street on Sunday.

Also Friday:

Heat 129, Knicks 114: MIAMI — Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, Miami’s starters got the fourth quarter off and the Heat easily beat New York. Duncan Robinson scored 18 points for Miami on 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range. Goran Dragic scored 18 in his return after missing nine games with a groin strain. Kendrick Nunn scored 15, Derrick Jones Jr. had 14, Tyler Herro finished with 12 and Kelly Olynyk added 10 for the Heat.

Thunder 126, Suns 108: OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 32 points and Oklahoma City rolled past Phoenix. Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Danilo Gallinari scored 22 for the Thunder, who shot 56.3% from the field. Oklahoma City has won three straight and eight of 11 to even its record at 14-14. Ricky Rubio scored 24 points for the Suns.

Raptors 122, Wizards 118: TORONTO — Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and short-handed Toronto overcame the absence of three injured starters to beat struggling Washington. Fred VanVleet returned from a five-game absence with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and OG Anunoby scored 18 as Toronto won its sixth straight over the Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 37 points to lead the Wizards.

Celtics 114, Pistons 93: BOSTON — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points in three quarters as Boston routed Detroit. Rookie Grant Williams added a career-high 18 points and Enes Kanter pulled down 18 rebounds for the Celtics, who finished with a 51-36 advantage on the boards. Kemba Walker had a rough shooting night, going 0 for 6, but he finished with 11 assists and a pair of free throws. Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit.

Cavaliers 114, Grizzlies 107: CLEVELAND — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points, Kevin Love hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to play and Cleveland beat Memphis. Cleveland rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, and Love’s clutch shot gave the Cavaliers a 109-107 lead with 1:03 left. Collin Sexton made three free throws and rookie Darius Garland added two to put the game away.

Pacers 119, Kings 105: INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Indiana beat Sacramento for its fifth straight victory. Myles Turner added 17 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell each had 15, with Sabonis also grabbing nine rebounds to help the Pacers improve to 20-9. Richaun Holmes led the Kings with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting.