Lakers oust Blazers from the playoffs
Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 79 points on 28-of-37 shooting, including 8-of-13 from 3-point range, to lead the Western Conference’s top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-122 victory in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers. After stunning the Lakers in the first game of the series, the Blazers — playing without start Damian Lillard, who left the bubble to tend to a knee injury he incurred in Game 4 — dropped four straight to the Lakers.
After struggling with their shooting for much of their time in the bubble and in Game 1, the Lakers found their touch in Game 5, making 54.5% of their shots overall. James also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.
The NBA playoffs resumed Saturday after three days’ worth of games were postponed due to players boycotting in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Blazers’ C.J. McCollum led the team with 36 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Carmelo Anthony added 27 points and seven boards.
See Monday’s e-edition of The Bulletin for a complete roundup.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.