Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has once again been selected as an NBA All-Star.
Lillard was named an All-Star reserve — as selected by the league’s 30 coaches — on Thursday for the third straight season and fifth time in his eight-year career.
Lillard is enjoying arguably the best season of his decorated career. He is averaging career highs of 29.0 points and 7.8 assists to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 0.98 steals for the Blazers this season. Lillard is shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range as well.
Through Wednesday’s games, he ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring, sixth in assists and second in 3-pointers made and free throws made.
Lillard is only the second player in Portland franchise history who has been named an All-Star five times. Blazers great Clyde Drexler was named an All-Star eight times.
“As our franchise cornerstone, Damian continues to exceed expectations on the court and in our community,” said Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey in a statement. “Once again being recognized by the coaches who face him on a nightly basis confirms to the basketball world what we in Portland are lucky enough to witness day in and day out.”
Lillard is one of three players in the NBA who is averaging at least 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. He is the only player in the league who has scored at least 60 points in two separate games this season.
The 29-year-old guard was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week Monday after averaging 52.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists over a three-game stretch last week, leading the Blazers to a 2-1 record at the Moda Center. During the week, Lillard became the first player in Blazers history to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games and the second player in NBA history to make at least eight 3-pointers in three straight games.
On Wednesday, Lillard then recorded the first triple-double of his career, scoring 36 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Blazers to an important 125-112 win over the Houston Rockets at the Moda Center.
Along with competing in the All-Star Game, Lillard will also reportedly compete in the 3-point contest during All-Star weekend, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.
Rounding out the Western Conference All-Star reserves announced on Thursday are Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, Houston guard Russell Westbrook, Utah center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell, New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram and Denver center Nikola Jokic.
The reserves selected from the Eastern Conference are Miami center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler, Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton, Indiana forward Domantas Sabonis, Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons and Boston forward Jayson Tatum.
The 10 All-Star Game starters were unveiled last week. The Eastern Conference starter pool includes Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, Boston’s Kemba Walker and Atlanta’s Trae Young.
The Western Conference starter pool includes the Lakers’ LeBron James, the Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Houston’s James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.
The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago.
