Fans who attend Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns games at Providence Park will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination beginning Aug. 25, the teams announced Tuesday.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required at entry for all fans 12 and older. Fans must show a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Fans also need to be at least two weeks past their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks past their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Fans who can’t provide proof of vaccination can instead show documentation of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of kickoff, the teams said.
The new policy comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Oregon, as well as concerns about the virus’ ability to spread among crowds of people outdoors.
Proof of vaccination will not be required for this week’s Women’s International Champions Cup matches, which are set for Wednesday and Saturday. The first match affected will be the Thorns’ Aug. 25 game against NJ/NY Gotham FC. The Timbers are on the road for their next five matches, so the first Timbers game affected will be Sept. 15 against Colorado.
—Oregonian
