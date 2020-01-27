Portland is one of four finalists for the 2025 and 2026 NCAA women’s basketball Final Four, the NCAA announced Monday.
Portland’s Moda Center is competing with Columbus, Ohio; Tampa, Florida; and Phoenix for the right to host the national semifinals and finals in ’25 and ’26.
Portland and Phoenix have never played host to a women’s Final Four. Tampa has had the Final Four three times, including last year when Oregon was a semifinalist, and Columbus hosted the Final Four in 2018.
Oregon State is among the entities putting together the Portland bid, along with Sport Oregon, the Trail Blazers and Travel Portland. The Portland committee made its bid to become a Final Four finalist in December.
Portland is one of four host regional sites for this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament, as was the case in 2019.
“The record-breaking success we experienced hosting the NCAA regional last March, and the awareness of the outstanding women’s basketball programs in this region have elevated the sport to new heights. We’re excited to further enhance our strategic plan to increase the Beaver brand in the Portland-metro area,” OSU athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement.
Committees from each host city must submit bids to the NCAA by April 13. Following site visits during the summer, the NCAA will listen to final presentations in September. A recommendation for host site will take place in October.
This year’s Final Four takes place in New Orleans. Future Final Four sites are San Antonio (2021), Minneapolis (2022), Dallas (2023) and Cleveland (2024).
— Bulletin wire report
