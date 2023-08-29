For weeks, smoke from surrounding forest fires has put a damper on the start of the high school fall sports season, forcing coaches and administrators to constantly check whether it is safe to practice outside.
Now, the smoke in the area isn’t just affecting practice, it is canceling official games and competitions during the first full week of the fall season.
Weeks when dealing with smoke — especially weeks with games — are a “nightmare," according to Bend High athletic director Lowell Norby.
“They are a challenge to say the least,” Norby said Tuesday. “There are so many moving parts with the unpredictable nature of smoke.”
Per OSAA rules, when the air quality index exceeds 150 (unhealthy), all outdoor practices and competitions must be moved to an area with an AQI below 150 or indoors. Otherwise, they must be canceled.
For the past couple of weeks, it has been nearly impossible to predict the air quality. One minute a team could be outside practicing, the next they are having to move indoors for practice.
Several mornings last week coaches had to play it by ear whether to hold practices indoors or outdoors. More often than not, practices were conducted indoors.
“We use the commons, auditorium stage, hallways, cardio room, weight room, anywhere we can get bodies,” Norby said. “Surprisingly, we get quite a bit done.”
Tuesday had multiple alterations to the schedule. Mountain View boys soccer was initially scheduled to host Silverton, but the location was moved to Silverton. The Caldera boys soccer team was set to host Wilsonville, while the Summit girls soccer team was supposed to have its home season opener Tuesday afternoon against North Medford. Both matches were canceled, as was Tuesday's Intermountain Conference Preview cross-country meet in Redmond.
Canceling games or competitions is the last resort when it comes to smoke, according to Norby.
“We work hard to get these opportunities to compete because (the athletes) have earned them,” Norby said.
This early in the season, most of the games are played against nonleague opponents and against schools from out of the area. That adds another wrinkle into the planning for games.
This week, for example, Bend High was scheduled to host South Salem for a JV football game on Thursday, then host Lincoln in its season-opening varsity football game Friday night.
That has since been changed, as both JV and varsity are now scheduled to play on Friday. That is, if the AQI cooperates.
“We are dealing with three different schools and multiple officiating associations,” Norby said. “Now we are talking about the challenges of smoke.”
