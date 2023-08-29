Football smoke
Buy Now

Heavy smoke is illuminated by the stadium lights at Madras High School in 2021. Poor air quality is yet again wreaking havoc on the start of high school fall sports.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

For weeks, smoke from surrounding forest fires has put a damper on the start of the high school fall sports season, forcing coaches and administrators to constantly check whether it is safe to practice outside.

Now, the smoke in the area isn’t just affecting practice, it is canceling official games and competitions during the first full week of the fall season.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.