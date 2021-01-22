The Pole Pedal Paddle has been a Central Oregon tradition since 1977, but last year the region’s signature sporting event did not take place for the first time in more than 40 years.
Organizers for the PPP hope the event can return for its 44th edition on May 15, but it is still too early to know if it can be staged in a safe manner due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The PPP includes teams, pairs and individuals racing in alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, running, paddling and sprinting along a course from Mount Bachelor to Bend. The event has drawn more than 3,000 participants some years — more than half of whom come from outside Central Oregon — and hundreds more spectators.
The PPP is the biggest fundraiser for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF), a nonprofit that serves more than 600 youth athletes in competitive alpine and nordic skiing, freeride skiing, freeride snowboarding and cycling.
“We would be so thrilled if we could have the event but obviously we’re in a total holding pattern,” said Molly Cogswell-Kelley, events director for MBSEF. “We’re getting really good at just being patient and waiting for things to start looking better, as far as COVID. We want to be responsible and safe for our community.”
Cogswell-Kelley added that it might be as late as mid-April before MBSEF makes a decision on whether to hold the event. Organizers would only need a few weeks of preparation, she said.
“We could, at the last minute, pull off a race,” Cogswell-Kelley said. “That’s what I’m hoping. If we did, it would be scaled back. We’d limit participation. We would have a streamlined event. Normally we have between 2,000 to 3,200 participants. I don’t know what we would limit it to, but it would be smaller numbers for sure.”
Racers who pre-registered for the PPP last year had the option of rolling over their entry fee to 2021 or donating their entry fee to MBSEF, according to Kelley. She said about 300 people rolled over their entry fees and they would automatically be entered into the 2021 event if it is staged.
“We would open up registration to others, too, but not sure how many,” she said. “We wouldn’t have a celebration at the finish in the Old Mill. We really don’t want spectators. We would just have a good, well-organized, timed race.”
The PPP stages include an alpine ski down an intermediate run at Mt. Bachelor ski area, an 8-kilometer nordic ski, a 22-mile bike ride from Bachelor to Bend, a 5-mile run along the Deschutes River, a 1.5-mile paddle on the river and a finishing run of less than a mile.
Cogswell-Kelley said that adjustments would need to be made to limit crowds at transition areas between the stages, but no stages of the race would be removed if it were to be held.
“We would either have it or not,” she said.
Due to construction at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, it will no longer be used as the finishing area for the PPP. Instead, the finish line will be in the Old Mill District’s west event grass, just west of the footbridge next to the Hampton Inn.
“We knew this would be our new home for a finish, so that’s why we redesigned the sprint to go across the footbridge and then finish at the big rock on the other side,” Cogswell-Kelly said.
If the PPP is canceled for a second consecutive year, MBSEF will need to find ways to get creative with its fundraising.
“I’m hopeful, but we don’t know,” Cogswell-Kelley said. “I’m just telling people to stay in shape. But I hope that we can have it, because the community loves it.”
