The crowd cheers as a group of competitors close in on the finish line during the 44th edition of the Pole Pedal Paddle last May in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle and the SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle are still searching for volunteers to help produce the 45th edition of the multi-sport event.

Dozens of opportunities still remain, including set up leading into the event — which includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running, and kayaking — and race-day course helpers. The Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle has a wide arrange of opportunities, too, including set up, race monitors, and tear down.

