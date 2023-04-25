The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle and the SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle are still searching for volunteers to help produce the 45th edition of the multi-sport event.
Dozens of opportunities still remain, including set up leading into the event — which includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running, and kayaking — and race-day course helpers. The Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle has a wide arrange of opportunities, too, including set up, race monitors, and tear down.
The Pole Pedal Paddle is scheduled for May 13, and stretches from the slopes of Mount Bachelor to Bend’s Old Mill District. The Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle is set for May 14 at Seventh Mountain Resort.
To volunteer, visit pppbend.com and click on "volunteer."
Held each May, the PPP has been a tradition in Central Oregon tradition since 1977 and annually attracts thousands of competitors from throughout the Northwest and beyond. The PPP is also a critical fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a Central Oregon nonprofit that offers youth programs in nordic skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding and cycling.
