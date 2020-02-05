Polar Plunge a local benefit
The local 2020 Oregon Law Enforcement Polar Plunge, a benefit for Special Olympics Oregon, is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverbend Park in Bend.
Plunge participants raise money by gathering donations for running and jumping into the cold water of the Deschutes River.
To register or for more information about the event, go to support.soor.org/event/2020-polar-plunge-bend/e246166 or www.soor.org.
— Bulletin staff report
