TENNIS
Swiatek claims historic women’s French Open title — Iga Swiatek became Poland’s first ever Grand Slam singles champion with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Sofia Kenin in the French Open final on Saturday. It is Swiatek’s first ever women’s title and she is the youngest women’s champion at Roland Garros since Croatia’s Iva Majoli in 1997. The 19-year-old won three straight games to start the match and even though Kenin broke back to level play at 3-3, Swiatek broke serve twice more to take the first set. Kenin, the reigning Australian Open champion, called a medical timeout for a left leg injury with Swiatek leading 2-1 in the second set and resumed play with a wrap on her left thigh. Swiatek sprinted through four more games to take the trophy after 1 hour, 24 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier. Ranked 54th in the world, Swiatek became the lowest ranked woman ever to lift the Suzanne Lenglen trophy and she did it without dropping a set. The last woman to achieve that sort of run was Belgium’s Justine Henin in 2007.
BASKETBALL
Ducks add to 2021 recruiting class with four-star center — Less than a month ago, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program was in search of its first commitment in the class of 2021. On Saturday, Dana Altman and his coaching staff added their third top-50 national prospect since September 15 with the addition of consensus four-star prospect Franck Kepnang, the nation’s No. 4 center and No. 22 overall prospect. The 6-foot-11, 247-pound physical post and shot blocker, out of Westtown School (Norristown, Pennsylvania), chose the Ducks over offers from a plethora of other top programs. For Kepnang, the key to his recruitment was the history of each suitor’s development of big men. Oregon’s recent run of Jordan Bell, Chris Boucher, Kenny Wooten, Bol Bol and N’Faly Dante, therefore, seems to have been a key. Oregon began its recruiting hot streak landing consensus five-star big man Nathan Bittle, a 6-foot-11, 173-pound versatile post who is rated the nation’s No. 8 overall prospect, then added top-50 national recruit Johnathan Lawson earlier this week. With the addition of Kepnang, Oregon’s 2021 recruiting class rises from No. 30 to No. 7 nationally, jumping ahead of notable programs such as UConn, Ohio State, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks suspend radio announcer after transphobic tweet — The Seattle Seahawks suspended radio announcer Dori Monson indefinitely after he posted a transphobic tweet, according to a report. Monson posted the tweet Wednesday night during the Washington gubernatorial debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and and Republican challenger Loren Culp. Monson, who has been part of the Seahawks’ game-day coverage since 2002, is the host of the Seahawks’ pregame and postgame shows on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM in Seattle. He also hosts a weekly Friday show with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, but he did not appear to record his weekly show with Carroll this week and was not on the air Friday.
Ducks-Beavers rivalry game not likely to have a new name for this season — The rivalry formerly known as the “Civil War” will most likely have to wait until at least 2021 before a new name is decided upon. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens is not expecting to determine a new name for the series with Oregon State until after the 2020-21 academic year. “We’re in communication with Oregon State,” Mullens said on The James Crepea Show on KORE 1050/95.7 Fox Sports Eugene on Friday. “What we’ve really tried to focus on is the process to determine how to set that. It’s a long-standing rivalry, great for our state, one that carries a lot of passion. I do not anticipate that we’ll have that name for this year.” In June, the schools announced they were dropping the “Civil War” name for the series, which dates back to 1894 in football. Last year’s meeting marked the 123rd game between the Ducks and Beavers, the fifth-most games in a series among between FBS schools, and they’ve met 354 time in men’s basketball, the most of any NCAA series.
GOLF
Kim eyeing 1st major with 2-stroke lead at Women’s PGA — Sei Young Kim has yet to splurge on the $1.5 million she won last year in the richest prize offered at a tournament in women’s golf. “I’m just saving up for the future,” she said. Winning the first major of her career just might be priceless. A 10-time LPGA Tour winner, the 27-year-old South Korean has the unwanted title of winningest active player without a major championship. Kim went on another streaky run of birdies Saturday at Aronimink, shooting a 3-under 67 to hold the lead and positioning herself to put that label to rest at the Women’s PGA Championship. Kim sits at 7-under 203, two strokes ahead of Brooke Henderson and Anna Nordqvist, and will try to win it Sunday on a rare early-morning tee time.
Cantlay, Laird 2 top leaderboard at PGA Tour’s Shriners Open — Tied for the lead going into the weekend, Patrick Cantlay already was four shots behind before he hit his opening tee shot Saturday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. That didn’t bother him in the least. He knows what to expect at the TPC Summerlin. A tee shot so far left on the 10th hole that he had to hit a provisional? That made him a little anxious, but only until he found his original, hit wedge to 4 feet for birdie and began his climb back to where he started. When the third round ended, Cantlay and Martin Laird each had a 6-under 65 without making it look terribly special and were tied for the lead. Both got their first PGA Tour victory at this tournament. Both have lost in a playoff. And both were at 20-under 193 heading into Sunday’s final round. Matthew Wolff had three eagles and two birdies on the back nine to card a 10-under 61 to climb within two shots of the leaders. He was joined at 18-under overall by Wyndham Clark (65), Brian Harman (67) and Austin Cook (67).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.