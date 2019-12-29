The good news: The Summit boys made it through the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest with its perfect record against Oregon schools still intact.

The bad: The Storm were ambushed on their home court in the first quarter of the championship game of the Summit Division, a 58-42 loss to West Valley of Yakima, Washington. Sunday’s setback ended Summit’s six-game winning streak.

“I think we were too late to adjust. It would have been nice if we figured out their zone a little sooner to allow us to go on the run,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “We went on a great run in the third quarter to bring it to seven. We really had the momentum, we did some really nice things but we put ourselves too big of a hole to start.”

West Valley (8-2) used its size advantage to score in the paint and build an 11-2 lead in the first four minutes. The Storm (6-2) had trouble breaking through the Rams’ zone defense with 7-foot-1 Conner Turner clogging the lane. West Valley’s Jogan Kinloch drained two 3-pointers late in the quarter to help the Rams build a 22-7 lead.

“I think we came out a little soft,” said Summit senior Jacob Tompkins, who scored a team-high 14 points. “That run that they had in the first quarter was brutal. I loved the way we battled back and came together in the third to cut it to seven.”

Despite three 3-pointers, Summit could not get stops on the opposite end to cut into the deficit. West Valley continued to exploit the size advantage on the glass and in the key. Turner’s tip-in beat the halftime horn and extended the Rams’ lead to 17.

“Seeing a 7-foot-1 kid in the middle, it can alter shots just because of his presence,” Frazier said. “As the game settled in I thought our guys got more comfortable and confident going against it. Their size was something that our kids needed to adjust to and I thought our kids did a good job making that adjustment throughout the game.”

The Storm started the third quarter on a run to get within seven points. Sophomore Julian Mora scored five of his 10 points to help tighten the gap. But a pair of 3-pointers from Kinloch, who led the Rams with 19 points, extended the lead back to double digits.

The 3s were backbreakers. The Rams managed just two other points in the quarter.

“When you are down 17 at half you need a lot of things to go right to make a comeback,” Frazier said. “It seemed like throughout that second half there were a couple of loose balls that could have gone our way that ended up going their way, a couple of calls that could have gone either way and went their way. We didn’t get any of those 50-50 plays that when you are trying to mount a comeback, you need a few of those to take momentum.”

Sure, a win to secure the bracket championship and push their winning streak to seven games would have been nice for the Storm with Mountain Valley Conference play starting on Jan. 14. But Tompkins is banking that a loss like this can help the team reach its goals in January and February.

“I think it was good for us to lose,” Tompkins said. “It reminds us that we aren’t a bunch of five-star recruits on the court. We have to push, we have to battle every game. It’s a tough road ahead, but I think this loss was beneficial for us. We’ll come back stronger. It’s what we needed.”