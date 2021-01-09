ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Alexis Pinturault won a World Cup giant slalom for a second straight day on the storied Adelboden hill on Saturday, topping his superb performance from Friday.
Pinturault defied fast-fading light in the second run to post a huge winning margin of 1.26 seconds over Filip Zubcic, the runner-up on back-to-back days.
First-run leader Loic Meillard could not give Switzerland its first win since 2008 in its classic giant slalom. A big error early in his run left him 1.65 back in third place.
Pinturault’s third straight giant slalom victory was a 33rd career win in World Cup races, matching American great Bode Miller in ninth place on the men’s all-time list.
“I’m pretty proud of it,” said Pinturault, whose ski technician, Guntram Mathis, used to work with Miller. “It brings something really special into the story.”
The Frenchman seized the lead in the season-long giant slalom standings from home favorite Marco Odermatt, who placed fourth, 1.67 back.
Pinturault also extended his lead in the World Cup overall points race ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the defending champion. Kilde’s results — fifth place, after fourth on Friday — were impressive for the speed race specialist.
Pinturault’s wire-to-wire win on Friday had also been by more than a second, though he noted the light was more challenging on Saturday. At Adelboden, the slope darkens quickly after the sunshine slips behind the mountains around 2 p.m. when the leaders start their second run.
Earlier Saturday, American racer Tommy Ford, of Bend, was airlifted by helicopter to hospital after crashing hard near the finish line.
The United States team later said Ford’s “head and neck injuries are minor and resolving nicely. He has a knee injury that is undergoing further evaluation.”
Racing was paused for 30 minutes in the morning while Ford, one of the top-ranked skiers who wore bib No. 4, was treated. Zubcic and Pinturault were the next starters.
“It’s really hard when you’re on the start and you know that somebody on the field is injured,” Pinturault said. “We are all close, all friends.”
The Adelboden giant slalom typically draws a noisy crowd of 25,000. There were no paying spectators on Saturday during the coronavirus pandemic though racers were cheered on by people watching from neighboring slopes and chalets.
The three-race meeting concludes on Sunday with a slalom where Pinturault and Zubcic will start their fourth race in five days, after competing in Croatia earlier.
Also Saturday:
Goggia dominant in downhill victory: ST. ANTON, Austria — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia’s high-risk skiing was rewarded with a dominating win in a World Cup downhill .
Goggia was fast and nearly flawless in the sunshine on the rarely raced Karl Schranz course to be 0.96 seconds faster than Tamara Tippler of Austria.
“I didn’t expect I could have won here today with this gap,” said Goggia, whose ninth career World Cup win was her sixth in the marquee discipline of downhill.
Breezy Johnson landed her third straight third-place finish in downhills this season, 1.04 back, after the American clocked the fastest speed of more than 122 kph (76 mph).
“I watched Sofia’s run and I think that it was incredible,” Johnson said. “She skied with a lot of courage.”
Goggia has finished ahead of Johnson in each downhill so far, and the Italian now has two wins and a second place to lead the season-long standings.
Switzerland’s Corinne Suter, the only downhill racer to beat Goggia this season, tied for sixth Saturday with two-time world champion Ilka Stuhec.
Goggia rose to third in the overall World Cup standings led by Petra Vlhova, whose 12th place was her best downhill result this season.
Johnson’s latest third place extended the United States team’s standout record at St. Anton.
The two previous World Cup downhills raced at the Austrian resort in the past 20 years were won by Lindsey Vonn in 2007 and Alice Mckennis in 2013.
Mikaela Shiffrin did not race Saturday as she focuses on her specialist events of slalom and giant slalom this season. The American, a three-time overall champion, should return Tuesday in the night slalom at Flachau, Austria.
The U.S. team included Laurenne Ross in her first race in almost two years. Ross placed 39th, starting soon after boyfriend Tommy Ford was airlifted to a hospital in Switzerland after crashing in the World Cup men’s giant slalom at Adelboden.
Juliana Suter of Switzerland was taken away on a stretcher after crashing through the finish line in 31st place.
Though no paying spectators were allowed at the finish during the coronavirus pandemic, there were cheers for the racers from recreational skiers on adjoining slopes.
A super-G race is scheduled Sunday.
