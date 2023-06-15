REDMOND — The top of the leaderboard was loaded with amateur golfers, but at 54 rounds of golf, it was PGA professional Shane Prante who finished above the rest of the field.

Prante of The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, fended off a handful of amateur golfers to claim the Oregon Open Invitational title by two strokes.

Oregon Open Invitational

Shane Prante takes a wing on the 18th hole of the Oregon Open Invitational Thursday afternoon at the Ridge Golf Course at Eagle Crest Resort.
Oregon Open Invitational

Isaac Buerger tees off on the 18th hole of the Oregon Open Invitational Thursday afternoon at Ridge Golf Course at Eagle Crest Resort.
Oregon Open Invitational

Cole Rueck takes a swing on the 18th hole of the Oregon Open Invitational Thursday afternoon at the Ridge Golf Course at Eagle Crest Resort. 
