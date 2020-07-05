For Pat Huffer, golf is as much a game as it is an outlook on life.
Even if his tee shot misses the fairway, or the putts are not finding the bottom of the cup, or he double bogeys during a competition, there is a simple acronym that he recalls so that one poor hole does not multiply.
G.O.L.F.: Game of Lifetime Fun.
It is one of the first lessons he teaches young golfers who are getting their first taste of the enjoyable yet sometimes frustrating sport.
“It’s a game that you can do all your life,” he said. “I have kids after several years away, come back and say: ‘I remember what golf stands for.’”
Golf has always been a prominent piece of Huffer’s life. He played his first round at the age of 6 at Lake Chelan Golf Course in Central Washington. He tagged along with his father, Ron, who, if he was not fighting fires during the summer break from his teaching job, was on the golf course.
Huffer was hooked on the game. He competed for Lake Chelan High School then went on to play at the University of Washington before entering the golf profession in 1976.
He met his wife Patty while working in Ellensburg, Washington. He became friends with actor Victor Mature while working at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in Southern California. Huffer worked in south Texas before spending the past 40 years in Oregon, 25 of them in Roseburg. In 2015 he was inducted into the Pacific Northwest Section PGA Hall of Fame.
Huffer’s career in golf has come full circle. He wrapped up his 15-year stint as the head golf pro at Crooked River Ranch Golf Course in early May. Huffer, 66, has returned to where his passion for the sport began, as the new golf pro at Wenatchee Golf and Country Club — a 50-minute drive from where he played his first round of golf.
“I thought (Crooked River Ranch) was going to be my final landing spot and final job in the golf industry,” Huffer said. “But this opportunity came up to take a position back in my home neck of the woods.”
He will also be closer to his father, who at the spry age of 91 is still playing multiple rounds of golf a week.
“I get to spend some time playing with my dad while he is still able,” Huffer said. “At 91, who knows how long that will be. He’s been athletic all his life, still walks two to three times a week with his new girlfriend. And still plays golf two to three times per week.”
Much of Huffer’s duties at Crooked River Ranch were split between marketing, teaching, and other golf operations such as tournament organizing. He was part of the group of local golf pros that founded the Central Oregon Golf Trail, which was established to market Central Oregon as a premier golf destination. In 2008, Huffer started the Central Oregon Winter Series, growing the number of events from six to 12.
He has also worked to grow the game by making it more appealing to kids and women.
“We made some great inroads in making people more aware of Central Oregon golf,” Huffer said. “That was one of my highlights.”
He will return to where he grew up and learned the game. But he is also leaving the place he has called home since 2005.
“It’s an awesome place to be,” Huffer said of Crooked River Ranch. “It’s a beautiful golf course, the people are wonderful. In the golf business, I’ve found that a high percentage of people are really nice. It is because it is a place where people want to be. Here at the Ranch, people are laid back and just want to play golf.”
