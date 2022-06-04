As it turned out, Saturday was NOT the last day of the high school sports season in Oregon. Several of the baseball and softball state championships scheduled for the first weekend in June were rescheduled due to rain — because after the past three years, the season had to have a choppy ending.

On Saturday, the first 11 of the 22 defining moments of the high school sports season was published in The Bulletin. Here are the final 11 pieces of the 2021-22 high school sports puzzle in Central Oregon.

11. Winners of 15 of its first 16 games, the Crook County girls basketball team had a start to the season that could only be described as “unreal” for a program that had not won more than eight games in any season dating back to 2014.

CC basketball
Crook County’s Katelynn Weaver (3) dribbles down court while playing against Ridgeview at Sisters High School in December. The Cowgirls were one of five Central Oregon high school basketball teams to advance to a state tournament, and they won one of their three tourney games.

12. Returning to Central Oregon for the first time since 2020 was the Oregon Classic wrestling tournament, the unofficial team wrestling state championship. In many ways, it was a preview of what would happen a month later at the state wrestling tournaments. For the first time, La Pine won the 3A bracket while 2A/1A Culver won its 16th consecutive (and 18th in the tournament’s 20-year history) Oregon Classic title.

Wrestling
Crook County’s Brayden Duke wrestles Jeffrey Nguyen in the 182-pound match against North Eugene during the Oregon Classic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond in January. The tournament returned to Central Oregon for the first time since 2020.

13. In the pool, Summit boys and girls swimming won the Mountain Valley Conference, while the Redmond boys won the Intermountain Conference. On the wrestling mat, Crook County won the IMC, while La Pine and Culver won their respective conferences as well.

Swimming
Redmond’s Ryan Konop competes in the 50-meter freestyle in Redmond in December.

14. Caldera High got its first state champion in the school’s brief history when swimmer Kamryn Meskill took home the girls 50-yard freestyle title at the 6A state meet.

6A swimming
Caldera’s Kamryn Meskill stands on the podium for her first-place finish for the 50-yard freestyle race during the 6A state swimming championships in Beaverton in February. Meskill's victory represented Caldera's first state championship in the school's brief history.

Also bringing home first-place medals at the state meet was Mountain View junior Diggory Dillingham (50 and 100 freestyle) and Redmond freshman Willow Messner (100 butterfly).

Swimming
Mountain View’s Diggory Dillingham competes in the 100-yard freestyle race during the Mountain Valley Conference district meet at Juniper Swim & Fitness in Bend in February. Dillingham went to the state meet and brought home first-place medals in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.

15. Summit boys basketball made it through the entire regular season (23 games) without a loss and captured the Mountain Valley Conference title. The Storm would not be the only Central Oregon team to have an undefeated conference schedule. The Redmond boys cut down the nets after winning all 10 of their Intermountain Conference games.

Basketball
Summit's Pearson Carmichael (11) drives to the basket to score during the second half against Sprague at Summit in February. The Storm went undefeated through the regular season to capture the Mountain Valley Conference title.

The Ridgeview girls claimed a title for the third year in a row, and Madras clinched the Tri-Valley Conference title.

Basketball
Ridgeview’s Kyrah Daniels (30) fights her way past Grace Brooks (25) and Katelynn Weaver, right, while attempting to score during the second half against Crook County in February. The Ravens won their league title for the third year in a row in 2022.

16. Two teams and 12 wrestlers were state champions on the mat in 2022. Depending on if you count last year’s non-OSAA sanctioned state wrestling tournaments (we are), La Pine won its third 3A team title in four years while Culver continued its dominance with its 14th team title. Both teams won titles in their home gyms — a new modification of the state tournament this year.

Mountain View’s Drew Jones (138 pounds); Crook County’s Tucker Bonner (120); Redmond’s Junior Downing (145) and Dylan Lee (160); La Pine’s Landyn Philpott (120), Devon Kerr (132), Dylan Mann (138) and Kira Kerr (girls 135); Culver’s Noel Navarro (120), Kelin Abbas (145), Isaiah Toomey (160) and Wylie Johnson (285) all were the last standing in their weight classes.

3A wrestling
La Pine's Dylan Mann celebrates after winning the 138-pound championship match of the OSAA 3A wrestling state championships in La Pine in February. The Hawks won their third 3A team title in four years, and Mann was the state champion at 138 pounds.
Girls wrestling
La Pine’s Kira Kerr defeated Forest Grove’s Makaila Takahashi to claim the girls 135-pound state championship in Culver in February.

17. Five basketball teams — Summit and Redmond boys, along with Ridgeview, Crook County and Madras girls — advanced to the state tournaments, with four advancing to the semifinal round and all five bringing back trophies to their respective schools.

Redmond, the No. 1 seed in the 5A field, won its first tournament game 51-37 over Ashland, but would lose its next two games: first against Silverton 50-36 in the semifinals and then 67-66 to Churchill to finish fifth at the tournament.

Redmond basketball
Redmond’s Garrett Osborne (10) drives to the basket to score during the fourth quarter against Churchill at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis in March. The Panthers were the No. 1 seed in the 5A tournament, but lost twice after winning their first tourney game to finish fifth.

The Crook County girls also won one of their three games in the girls 5A tournament. The Cowgirls lost to Putnam 74-42 in the quarterfinals, but had a bounce-back 47-44 overtime win over Silverton to guarantee a trophy, before falling in the 4th/6th place game, 61-54, to Willamette.

CC basketball
The Crook County bench celebrates after their team scores during the second half against Willamette at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis in March. Crook County was one of five Central Oregon basketball teams to make a state tournament.

The Madras girls started the year off losing seven of the first 10 games and finished within a game of playing for a 4A state championship. In the quarterfinals, the White Buffaloes sprung an upset up over No. 2 Cascade, winning 69-60 in overtime to advance to the semifinals. The run to a title would end with a 60-36 loss to Corbett in the semifinals. Madras ultimately ended with a third-place finish after ending the year with a 48-41 win over Hidden Valley.

Behind a 33-point performance from junior Kyrah Daniels, the Ridgeview girls picked up their first ever win at the state tournament with a 53-43 win over Corvallis. The Ravens would fall to eventual state champs Crescent Valley in the semifinals 51-34, before ending the year on a high note with a 58-43 win over Putnam in the third-place game.

Ridgeview basketball
Ridgeview’s Kyrah Daniels (30) shoots over a pair of defenders during the third quarter against Putnam at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis in March. Daniels led Ridgeview to a third-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament and was named first-team all-tournament.

18. High school sports do not get much better than the 6A quarterfinal basketball matchup between Summit and Roosevelt. It had everything that makes basketball in March truly fantastic — high-level play, wild momentum swings, comebacks and, of course, a buzzer beater.

After Julian Mora missed two free throws that would have given the Storm the lead in the final four seconds, Caden Harris fought for a rebound, threw the ball toward the hoop where Mora was able to tip the ball in just as the buzzer sounded, giving the Storm a miraculous 65-64 win to advance to the semifinals.

Summit Hoops

Summit's Julian Mora celebrates after hitting the game-winning shot in Summit's 65-64 win over Roosevelt in the Class 6A state quarterfinals in Portland in March. The victory helped the Storm advance to the semifinals, where they defeated Mountainside, but Summit lost to Tualatin in the finals.

From there, the Storm would blow past Mountainside 73-61 in the semis, before losing the title game 66-49 to Tualatin. The loss put an end to Summit’s perfect season and ended its 36-game winning streak.

19. Redmond's Yoshi Saito won the Intermountain Conference tennis singles title with a come-from-behind win in the title match against Hood River Valley's Eric Langlouis. Tanner Jones and Nico Afti won the doubles title for the Panthers as well. Both the Redmond boys and girls tennis teams won team conference titles. Summit boys tennis won the Mountain Valley Conference with Zack Olander and Hudson Snyder winning the doubles bracket.

iMC tennis
Redmond's Yoshi Saito returns a shot from Hood River Valley's Eric Langlouis during the Intermountain Conference boys singles championship match at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond in May. Saito came from behind to defeat Langlouis to claim the IMC singles title and help the Panthers win the team conference title.

20. It wasn’t just that Summit boys golf won the state title in golf, it was how the Storm did it. As a team, they won the 6A title by 39 strokes and shot 16 below par over the 36 holes at Trysting Tree in Corvallis, breaking a record set in 1967. Even more surprising perhaps was junior Brady Grieb, the fifth golfer in the Storm’s lineup, winning the whole tournament with a 134 over the two rounds.

Golf

Summit players and coaches celebrate their victory in the Class 6A Boys Golf State Championships May 17 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. Brady Grieb, second from left, took medalist honors with a two-day score of 134.

21. The state track and field meet made its return to Hayward Field in Eugene for the first time since 2018. In the brand-spankin' new track facility, Central Oregon had five track athletes win six total events.

La Pine’s Stephen Machin won both the 3A shot put and discus titles, in rather convincing fashion. Ridgeview's Zowie Nunes stunned everyone, including herself, with a javelin throw of 138 feet, 2 inches to capture the 5A title.

Machin

Stephen Machin from La Pine competes in the 3A boys shot put on his way to a state championship at the Oregon State Track and Field Championships May 19 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Machin won both the 3A shot put and discus titles.

Summit’s Gavin Fleck just beat out Bend High’s Jenson Molebash to win the 6A pole vault title. Then on the final day of the meet, Summit’s Collin Moore, who qualified as a wild card in the high jump, stunned the field clearing 6-06 feet in a jump-off to claim the title. Later that day, Redmond’s Nathan Wachs cleared 6-04 feet to win the 5A title.

State Track 2022

Summit High's Collin Moore competes in the 6A boys high jump at the state track and field championships at Hayward Field on May 21. Moore claimed the 6A title after qualifying as a wild card.

22. For a brief moment, Bend High softball was the final team carrying the torch as the last Central Oregon team standing in the postseason. The Lava Bears had the best season in school history. Bend claimed a Mountain Valley Conference title, won 29 games, was the first team in school history to host a playoff game and ultimately advanced all the way to the 6A semifinals with wins over Franklin, Mountainside and McMinnville in the playoffs. Bend's season came to an end in extra innings, falling 4-0 to Oregon City. 

bsb
Bend's Addisen Fisher (11) winds up for a pitch during a softball semifinal playoff game against Oregon City at Bend High School on Tuesday. The Lava Bears won 29 games and were the first team in school history to host a playoff game, but lost in the semis.
