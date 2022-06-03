Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series of 22 highlights from the 2021-22 prep sports seasons in Central Oregon. Eleven highlights are included today with 11 more coming Sunday.
Oregon high school baseball and softball state champions were crowned on Saturday, meaning the state completed its first "normal" year of prep sports since 2019.
Central Oregon teams had a year worth looking back on. Below are some notable storylines and achievements that happened on the courts, fields and tracks in 2021-22.
1. On the very first day of official practices in mid-August, Mountain View football had a COVID-19 outbreak, sending players into quarantine. It was certainly an inauspicious start for many sports teams hoping for normalcy.
2. In addition to pandemic problems, forest fires caused hazardous air quality and led to the rescheduling of several fall contests.
3. It might have had to share the Mountain Valley Conference title, but the Bend High girls soccer team can claim that it went farther than any other conference team in the postseason by advancing all the way to the 6A state quarterfinals. After four losses to start the season, the Ridgeview girls soccer team finished the year by winning its final five Intermountain Conference games to claim the league crown.
4. In Mountain Valley Conference volleyball, the Lava Bears won 42 of the 45 total sets to go undefeated in league play and claim their first conference crown. Bend also advanced to the 6A state semifinals and finished third in the state — the highest finish of a Central Oregon volleyball team in the four years playing in the state’s highest classification.
5. Sisters volleyball had its sights set on a state title a year after coming up short in the 4A championship game. An injury to star player Greta Davis looked like it could derail those chances, but the Outlaws rallied to claim the Oregon West Conference crown and advance again to the state title game. But Sisters ultimately fell to Cascade in a highly-competitive five-set match in Corvallis.
6. The coolest part about the Summit girls winning the 2021 6A cross-country state title — it not only gave the Storm their 13th state championship in a row, they also won all of the possible state titles during their stint in the state’s highest classification. That means that whoever wins the state title next year and the years after that, the question must be asked: "Would these teams have beaten Summit?”
7. Two Central Oregon football teams enjoyed unprecedented seasons and deep runs into the postseason. After starting the season off with three wins in its first five games, La Pine won five straight games and landed in the 3A state semifinals — the first time the Hawks had advanced that far since 1990. La Pine came up just short in the semifinal game against eventual state champion Siuslaw in a 28-26 loss. But Summit was the surprise team of the football season. In their first two seasons in 6A, the Storm won a total of four games and were hardly expected to make any noise in 2021. And yet, with a stingy defense, Summit held opponents to seven points or fewer in seven games, won two playoff games and was one of the final eight teams standing.
8. There might not have been a scene sweeter than when the final seconds of the Class 6A boys soccer state championship game ticked away and the Summit boys soccer team finally, after two earlier losses in the state title game, won the championship with a dominant 6-0 victory over West Linn. With the state’s Player of the Year (Nani Deperro) and Coach of the Year (Joe LoCascio), Summit went undefeated through the entire season and outscored its opponents 21-0 through five playoff games. The Storm made a strong case to be considered the best high school soccer team the state has ever seen.
10. In a move that seemed inevitable, the Oregon School Activities Association approved reclassification for the next four years. At the center of the change was the four Bend-area high schools. From 2018 through 2022, Bend High, Mountain View and Summit competed in the state’s highest classification (6A) and shared a conference with schools from Salem. With Bend getting its fourth high school — Caldera — which opened in fall 2021, the four schools will join Redmond and Ridgeview in the 5A Intermountain Conference. It is a move that makes financial sense, but costs a bit of competitive balance. Also moving classifications is Crook County (5A to 4A) and Sisters (4A to 3A).
11. Just as the winter sports of basketball, wrestling and swimming got underway, another COVID variant — omicron — arrived around the winter holiday season.
