Weekends have become pretty routine over the past couple of months for Nick Moss, the father of Mountain View’s junior quarterback Jakoby Moss, who has college football aspirations.
Nick, Jakoby and a couple of other high schoolers pack into their car and drive almost anywhere football is being played in the Northwest. From Bend, the drives are never short and the trips are never inexpensive. Last weekend a trip to Yakima, Washington, to play 7-on-7 football was cut short when heavy rains canceled the event after Jakoby participated in just a couple of plays.
“This is my last go. I only have one son who plays football,” Nick Moss said this week. “The unfortunate problem is where we live. There aren’t opportunities here for kids who love football.”
More than eight months after high school sports were put on ice, a two-week statewide freeze for indoor sports and a looming decision expected Dec. 7 by Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Department of Education, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon School Activities Association is leaving parents anxious of what will come next for their student-athletes.
“The scary thing for us as a family, the sense is that we might not have a season,” Nick Moss said. “I think a lot of people are forgetting about these kids.”
Without in-person learning and with limited access to activities, the lack of structure is affecting students. Some question whether or not the two-week freeze on indoor sports that is scheduled to run through Dec. 2 will be as brief as state officials say.
“It seems like every week we are telling kids things they can’t do,” said Christina Kennedy, a first-grade teacher and mother of 11th-, eighth- and sixth-graders. “My junior (at Mountain View) had sports every afternoon, and he has a job. Now his job is being closed and his sports are now canceled. It’s fine if it’s really two weeks, but the fear is that it will be longer than two weeks.
“It’s disappointing because the kids are taking the brunt of the decisions and don’t have a say.”
Five weeks from now, on Dec. 28, winter sports (basketball, wrestling and swimming) are scheduled to return to official practice for the first time since March.
The two-week freeze ends five days before the OSAA and its executive board will meet to discuss what could happen with winter sports — whether to start them on Dec. 28 or push the season back to later into the school year.
The OSAA is hopeful the current pause will help to slow the COVID-19 case trend, but it is difficult to determine what the impact of the freeze will have on the chance of high school sports returning to action.
“Our goal is to provide some sort of clarity for the Dec. 7 (executive board) meeting,” said Peter Weber, the executive director of the OSAA. “Things are not going the right direction in cases and trends as we had hoped for. There are not a lot of easy decisions for anyone to make.”
Carrie Schutz is the mother of two athletes who missed out on their senior spring seasons at Bend’s Summit High. Caroline Schutz missed her final track and field season, and her twin Michael had his baseball season canceled.
There is a sense of déjà vu from last spring when the initial suspension of the season kept being extended until ultimately the entire spring season was canceled and the official start of 2020-21 high school sports was pushed back until late December.
“It was disappointing and it was hard because we thought it was going to come to fruition,” Carrie Schutz said. “They just kept moving things, then everything got canceled and it was really disappointing.”
In those long car rides to play football, the Mosses rarely talk sports. Instead, they listen to comedy shows and music that the high schoolers enjoy, just to keep their minds off the frustrations of the past eight months.
“We have a little fear in us but we have to have an outlook of positivity and hope for the best,” Nick Moss said. “That is why we are doing everything that we can every weekend. It has been a roller-coaster ride financially and emotionally. The most emotional toll of the COVID shutdown has been on the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.