Panthers thump rival Lava Bears
It was a dominant performance in all phases in Redmond’s 35-0 win over Bend High in the most recent rendition of Central Oregon’s oldest football rivalry Saturday afternoon.
“We felt like we had a good plan going into it, our kids executed it out of this world,” said Redmond coach Seth Womack. “I’m proud of them, they did everything we asked of them and then some.”
Although only going into the half up 13-0, Womack had a sense his team’s offense would break through in the second half. After all, the Panthers racked up over 60 offensive plays in the opening half.
“We wanted to go as fast as we could, we just didn’t score,” said the second-year Redmond coach. “We did wear them out a little bit and were able to move the ball on them.”
The second half, after a Lava Bear turnover, the Panthers pulled away for good.
There was no stopping senior Redmond running back Austin Carter, who finished with 173 yards rushing, 38 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Senior Kole Davis and sophomore Dylan Lee also found the end zone for the Panthers
“80% of yardage after contact,” Womack said of Carter. “He is a different kind of guy”
Although the offense scored 35 points, a simple field goal would have been enough to beat the Lava Bears, who were kept off the scoreboard. Quarterback Steve Castillo finished with 89 yards passing while running back RJ Jones led the team with 52 yards rushing.
Without running back Nate Denney — last season’s Mountain Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Yale football commit from a year who transferred to play his senior season in Texas — the Lava Bears struggled to find a rhythm offensively. Gaining only 157 yards of total offense.
But Redmond came up with a solid plan to handle the tricky Lava Bear offense that is tough to plan for because of the use of backfield motion.
“Coach (Gene) Dale put together a really great defensive game plan,” said Womack. “Bend is no picnic to defend.”
Next week Redmond is on the road next Friday to face Hood River Valley, while Bend plays host to Summit in its first of two matchups against the Storm.
