REDMOND — Just three games into the Intermountain Conference schedule and the Redmond softball team already has more league wins than it had all of last year, 2021 and 2019 combined, while accomplishing something that had not been done in nearly a decade.
A three-game sweep of Mountain View in the opening series of IMC play, capped off with a 9-6 win Thursday evening, gave Redmond its first league sweep of an opponent since 2014.
“We are building a foundation,” said Redmond coach Donald Reams. “The foundation is not crumbling; the walls are expanding. These kids are young, they are special, and they keep pushing forward.
"These were tough games," Reams added. "Mountain View played their hearts out. They got us better, and we made them better. We feel pretty lucky to come away with three wins against them.”
The Panthers (7-5, 3-0 IMC) snapped a 30-game losing streak against conference opponents Tuesday when they beat Mountain View (5-7, 0-3). Now the team is on its first conference winning streak of three or more games since 2019.
“We learned that we all have to work together,” said sophomore pitcher Rylee Morris. “Every play counts, and you have to put your heart there. I think the last three games have helped us come together as a team.”
Three teams from the IMC receive automatic bids to the softball playoffs. With title-contending Bend High and perennial playoff participant Ridgeview off to undefeated starts in league play (both teams played a third game Friday after The Bulletin’s print deadline), picking up wins carries extra importance.
“These games being so close, coming away with three wins is big,” Reams said.
Which is why getting an extra-innings win (4-3 in nine innings) on Wednesday, and a come-from-behind victory on Thursday (where the Panthers fell behind 4-0 then scored six unanswered runs), was key to secure the sweep.
“These league games are important,” Morris said. “Winning these games are going to be how we get to the playoffs. We worked hard for these.”
Morris, the sophomore, pitched all 23 innings during the three days, and she was almost touchable. While she gave up six earned runs in the three games, she had 44 strikeouts, with 20 of them coming in the series opener.
“My arm is feeling really tired,” Morris said after Thursday’s game.
At the plate, Morris collected four hits, scored five runs and drove in five runs during the three-game series. Her final at-bat of the series was a solo home run.
“She not only leads, but she has a bat, she runs fast,” Reams said. “She is the full package as a sophomore. There are going to be a lot of good things ahead of her.”
Junior catcher Keala Dickson came through with the winning run in the ninth inning in the second game to secure at least a series win, when a single aided by a Mountain View error ended up bringing her home.
Next week, the Panthers face a steep challenge when they take on state title-contending Bend High for a three-game series that starts on Monday.
