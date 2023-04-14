REDMOND — Just three games into the Intermountain Conference schedule and the Redmond softball team already has more league wins than it had all of last year, 2021 and 2019 combined, while accomplishing something that had not been done in nearly a decade.

A three-game sweep of Mountain View in the opening series of IMC play, capped off with a 9-6 win Thursday evening, gave Redmond its first league sweep of an opponent since 2014.

