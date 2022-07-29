Wes Gabrielsen has seen the Pacific Northwest Classic pickleball tournament grow in Bend for a decade.
When the tournament started in 2012, it was a small gathering of pickleballers playing a then-niche sport on temporary courts. Now, it is a five-day tournament with more than 600 competitors.
“More and more people play,” said Gabrielsen, 36, of McMinnville, who as of Friday afternoon had won gold in both the Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles Open. “We were playing at Juniper Park on temporary courts the first year, we had like 100, maybe 150 people. Now we have over 600 people playing.”
Mobs of pickleballers endured the elements and flooded pickleball courts at Pine Nursery Park for the five-day tournament. The rise of the pickleball tournament aligns with the sport's recent growth .
“Pickleball has grown across the United States,” said tournament co-director Christie Gestvang. “It just keeps growing and growing. They are working really hard at the international level to bring it in, hopefully, as a demo sport at the Olympics in the near future.”
Bend's tournament has more than 80 double-elimination brackets, ranging from men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles and singles events. The skill level ranges from hall of fame-level players like Enrique Ruiz, to people who are just starting to pick up the sport.
“I’ve been playing for about a year,” said Miles Witt, 27, of Mt. Vernon, Washington. “My mom got me into it. I played some rec-league games and found it to be a lot of fun. I’ve played a lot of sports and this is the one I have the most fun playing. It is a lot of fun .”
'Drenched in sweat'
For the past two years, the weather has thrown curveballs at the tournament. Last year, rain and thunderstorms forced rainouts and left tournament organizers scrambling to find indoor courts . But this year, a heat wave in Bend brought on a whole new challenge.
“It is like you are playing five games instead of one,” said Ben Briles, 30, of Medford. “But you just have to push through it.”
For some the high 90s and low 100-degree temperatures were a break from the high heat they usually experience. Meghan Hart, 37, of Redding, California, was happy to leave 115-degree days behind for her trip to Bend.
"This is like spring," Hart joked. "I notice (the heat) because sweat is rolling into my eyes and I'm drenched in sweat. But I'm used to it, I don't think about the heat. I turn into a tomato, so people think I might die, but I'm not going to."
During the tournament, additional shaded areas were erected, misters were set up and referees allowed extra timeouts for water breaks to keep athletes safe in the triple-digit temperatures.
“Some people were really struggling with the heat, and we don’t want that,” Gestvang said. “As a tournament team, we made a decision to shorten games. Instead of playing a best of three they are playing to 15 and winning by two. The pro players continue to play best of three. We are encouraging everyone to stay cool and take care of themselves.”
Despite the heat, Gabrielsen is not shying away from getting as many matches in as he can. "In the first two days I played eight matches, some of them were long, long matches," he said. "I think I'll end up playing 15 or 16 this weekend."
