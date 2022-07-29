pbal
Buy Now

Competitors packed the courts Friday during the Pacific Northwest Classic pickleball tournament at Pine Nursery Park in Bend. The tournament runs through Sunday. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Wes Gabrielsen has seen the Pacific Northwest Classic pickleball tournament grow in Bend  for a decade.

When the tournament started in 2012, it was a small gathering of pickleballers playing a then-niche sport on temporary courts. Now, it is a five-day tournament with  more than 600 competitors.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.