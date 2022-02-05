Pacific Crest Sports Festival

Pacific Crest events set for Bend in June

A 26-year multisport tradition, the Pacific Crest Endurance Festival will return to Central Oregon June 17-19 after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

Formerly held in Sunriver, the event has been relocated to Bend’s Riverbend Park and will be held Father’s Day weekend.

The Pacific Crest Endurance Festival will include Olympic and sprint-distance triathlons, duathlon, aquabike, half marathon, 5K, 10K and 25K trail and kids races.

New for 2022, the Pacific Crest will include Deschutes Dash and Pilot Butte Challenge in the weekend festivities.

“This multisport weekend has long been a favorite on our event calendar among athletes and staff,” said Karissa Schoene, race director and owner of WHY Racing Events. “The breathtaking scenery and vacation destination of Central Oregon make this something that so many people love to participate in with their entire family."

Space is limited on many events. For additional information or to register, visit whyracingevents.com.

—Bulletin staff report

