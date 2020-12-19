SALT LAKE CITY — Drew Lisk seriously considered ending his football career at Utah following the end of his junior year after spending four mostly frustrating seasons buried on the depth chart at quarterback.
After weighing his options, Lisk decided to return for his senior season. The Utes couldn’t be happier he decided to stick around.
Lisk helped rally Utah to a 45-28 victory over Washington State on Saturday. His final stat line doesn’t pop out on the box score. He threw for 152 yards in relief of usual starter Jake Bentley. Britain Covey added a career-high 134 yards and a touchdown on six catches.
Utah (3-2, 3-2 Pac-12) outscored Washington State 38-0 in the second half to notch its third straight victory to end the 2020 season.
Jayden De Laura threw for 204 yards, a touchdown, and an interception to lead the Cougars. Max Borghi added 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Washington State (1-3, 1-3) closed the 2020 season with its third straight loss.
Lisk breathed new life into Utah’s offense after Bentley got benched late in the second quarter. He led Utah on three straight second-half touchdown drives that brought the Utes even with the Cougars at 28-all. Jordan scored twice on the three drives and tied it with 12:01 left when he bounced outside on fourth-and-2 and sprinted 33 yards untouched down the sideline for the score.
“I just knew it was time to go,” Lisk said. “The biggest thing is these guys on this team trust me and I trust them. There was never a doubt. We just needed to go out and execute.”
Washington State committed turnovers on its final four drives to open the door for Utah to take the lead and complete an improbable comeback.
Also Saturday:
Stanford 48, UCLA 47 (2OT): Los Angeles — In a wild shootout, Stanford rallied with two late touchdowns in the last 2½ minutes of regulation and went on to edge UCLA in double overtime. Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills hit wide receiver Simi Fehoho for an 11-yard score and the pair hooked up again with just 18 seconds remaining on a 21-yard touchdown after Mills had thrown a pick-six to give the Bruins a 34-20 lead with 5:39 left. Mills threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns (all to Fehoko, and all in the fourth quarter and overtime), and Fehoko had 16 catches for 230 yards. Austin Jones rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns for Stanford (4-2, 4-2 Pac-12). Brittain Brown carried the ball 29 times for 219 yards for the Bruins (3-4, 3-4). UCLA lost when it failed to convert a 2-point conversion in the second overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.