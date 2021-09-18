PULLMAN, Wash. — Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes as Southern California rebounded from last weekend's tough loss to Stanford, and the subsequent firing of coach Clay Helton, with a 45-14 victory over Washington State on Saturday.
Dart replaced an injured Kedon Slovis on the second series of the game. He completed 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards, with two interceptions, as Southern California (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12) won in its first game under interim coach Donte Williams, the first Black head coach in program history.
Drake London caught 13 passes for 170 yards for the Trojans.
Jayden de Laura threw for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Washington State (1-2, 0-1), which jumped to a 14-0 lead and then watched the Trojans score 45 unanswered points.
Last Saturday’s 42-28 loss at home to Stanford was the final straw for Helton, who was let go two days later. Williams, who was USC’s cornerbacks coach, will lead the team for the remainder of the season.
Washington State put together an 89-yard drive on its first possession, and de Laura threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Travell Harris for a 7-0 lead.
Slovis was shaken up when he was sacked by Andrew Edson during the Trojans' opening possession, and replaced by Dart on the next series.
Dart was intercepted by Daniel Isom and the Cougars eventually had first and goal at the 1. But they failed to score on three runs and a pass play to turn the ball over on downs.
After a USC punt, the Cougars marched down the field again, and de Laura found Harris with a 7-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Late in the first half, the Trojans drove 93 yards, with Dart hitting Gary Bryant Jr. on fourth down for a 38-yard touchdown pass. That cut Washington State's lead to 14-7 at halftime.
Washington State's Harris fumbled while returning the opening kickoff of the second half, and the Trojans recovered. Dart fired a 5-yard scoring pass to London to tie the score at 14-14.
Victor Gabalis replaced an injured de Laura at quarterback for Washington State at the beginning of the second half.
Dart threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Bryant to lift the Trojans to their first lead at 21-14 with 6:16 left in the third.
Armani Marsh intercepted a Dart pass deep in WSU territory, giving the Cougars the ball at their own 5. Two plays later Gabalis fumbled when he was hit by Drake Jackson and Tuli Tuipulotu recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that lifted USC to a 28-14 lead.
De Laura returned at quarterback for the Cougars on the next series and was immediately intercepted.
Southern California holds a 61-10-4 advantage in the series.
Southern Cal’s trip to Pullman included some drama. After landing in nearby Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday, the Trojans’ team plane tipped backward on the tarmac, lifting the plane’s nose into the air after the grounds crew did not put the plane’s tail stand in place. Only coaches and staff members were still on the plane, according to a USC statement. The players, who sit in the front half, had exited and no one was injured, the statement said. The grounds crew quickly leveled the plane.
The takeaway
The firing of Helton seems to have lit a fire under the Trojans, who pounded Washington State behind the throwing of true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart. Washington State made numerous mistakes and was outscored 28-0 in the third quarter. The Cougars played their first three games at home and have only a 1-2 record to show for it.
Also Saturday:
Minnesota 30, Colorado 0: BOULDER, Colo. — Thomas Rush's big-play afternoon looked like this: Three tackles, two sacks and assisting fans who fell a short distance near the north end zone after a retaining barrier broke.
The Minnesota defensive lineman was one of several Gophers players and team personnel who came to the rescue when a fence gave way along the Minnesota sideline as the team celebrated following the game. The advertising signs helped brace the short fall — the Gophers mascot was knocked to the ground — and police quickly arrived to assist. No injuries were reported.
An eventful day from start to finish for the Gophers.
Trey Potts ran for three touchdowns, Minnesota’s swarming defense held Colorado to just 63 total yards and the Gophers won their 21st straight nonconference game by beating the Buffaloes.
“We were all on the same page,” Rush said.
This marked the first time Colorado (1-2) has been shut out at Folsom Field since Nov. 3, 2012, against Stanford. The last nonconference team to shut out Colorado in Boulder was LSU on Sept. 15, 1979.
Washington 52, Arkansas St. 3: Seattle — Following two straight losses to open the season, including a 13-7 loss to FCS opponent Montana in the opener, Washington's offense finally got untracked as the Huskies took out their frustrations on Arkansas State.
Quarterback Dylan Morris threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns. The Huskies brought a balanced attack, with 44 passes and 39 rushes. Richard Newton led Washington with 10 rushes for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Sean Mcgrew scored twice on the ground. Jalen McMillan led all Huskies receivers with 10 grabs for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Washington opens Pac-12 play next Saturday at home against California.
California 42, Sacramento St. 30: Berkeley, Calif. — Chase Garbers passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and Damien Moore had 12 carries for two scores, and California picked up its first win of the season against FCS opponent Sacramento State.
Cal ran the ball 33 times for 246 yards, but the defense surrendered 467 total yards to allow the Hornets to stay in the game. Sacramento State converted on 9-of-18 third-down attempts, but was undone by eight penalties for 57 yards.
After taking a 21-6 lead into halftime, the Golden Bears got a boost when Nikko Remigio returned the second-half-opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
