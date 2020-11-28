BOULDER, Colo. — Sam Noyer ran for a score and threw for another to help Colorado hold off San Diego State 20-10 on Saturday night as the Buffaloes remain undefeated under new coach Karl Dorrell.
Jarek Broussard rushed for 124 yards to top the 100-yard mark for a third straight game, while a Colorado defense led by linebacker Nate Landman kept relentless pressure on a banged-up Aztecs offense.
A stingy San Diego State defense kept things close, though, even providing a big first-half spark when Darren Hall picked off a Noyer pass and returned it for a 57-yard score. That was after Colorado grabbed a 14-0 lead behind a 1-yard TD run by Noyer and a 3-yard flip pass to Jaylon Jackson.
The Buffaloes and Aztecs didn’t find out they were meeting on the field until Thanksgiving Day. Colorado (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12) was originally scheduled to travel to No. 18 USC for a Pac-12 South showdown, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Trojans’ program.
San Diego State (3-3, 3-2 Mountain West) was available for a trip to Boulder when its contest at Fresno State was called off due to contact tracing concerns with the Bulldogs.
Hired last February, Dorrell hasn’t taken long to get the Buffaloes to buy in. He became the first Colorado coach to start his tenure 3-0 since Rick Neuheisel in 1995, which just so happened to boast a staff that included Dorrell as the offensive coordinator.
The Aztecs were missing a big chunk of their offense with running back Greg Bell out due to a sore ankle. They also were missing injured quarterback Lucas Johnson so they started Carson Baker before turning to Jordon Brookshire.
Baker, Brookshire and the offense struggled eluding the presence of Landman, who had 11 tackles and three sacks. Curtis Appleton all but ended the game by picking off Brookshire with around 30 seconds remaining.
The Aztecs missed two long field goals by Matt Araiza in the fourth quarter, including one that was blocked.
Colorado was cruising along with a 14-0 lead — and dominating time of possession — until a costly turnover late in the first half turned the momentum.
Hall read the route to perfection to pick off a Noyer pass and went untouched down the sideline for the score. That was followed by a 48-yard field goal Araiza to make it 14-10 just before intermission.
Noyer had a hand in both scores for the Buffaloes in the first half. He capped a time-consuming, 16-play drive by scoring on a fourth-and-goal keeper from a yard out in the first quarter. He later flipped a pass to Jackson for a 3-yard score in the second.
Washington 24, Utah 21: SEATTLE — After being shut out through the first half, Washington (3-0, 3-0 Pac-12) scored 24 unanswered points in the second half, capped by a 16-yard TD pass from Dylan Morris to Cade Otton to keep the Huskies undefeated. Otton had eight catches for 108 yards and two scores for Washington. Utah (0-2, 0-2) intercepted Morris three times but Utes quarterback Jake Bentley threw two picks of his own.
UCLA 27, Arizona 10: LOS ANGELES — Arizona scored first but UCLA ran off 20 straight points in the first half and never looked back as the Bruins (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12) handled the Wildcats (0-3, 0-3). UCLA ran the ball 56 times for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Demetric Felton had 32 of those carries for 206 yards and a score. The Bruins picked off Arizona QB Will Plummer twice, including a game-sealing pick in the fourth quarter.
