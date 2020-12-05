SEATTLE — First, Stanford was booted from its home, forced to relocate to the Pacific Northwest to continue its season.
Then when the Cardinal tried to have their pregame walkthrough in a parking garage, they got kicked out again and relocated to a park.
When it came time to finally play their game against No. 22 Washington on Saturday, the Cardinal had been through a week unlike any they’ve experienced.
“It’s been kind of been the mantra the entire week,” Stanford coach David Shaw said. “No matter what happens, if you have a great attitude, let’s do it. Let’s work with enthusiasm and do it to the best of our ability.”
The vagabond Cardinal showed no issues from their relocation, jumping to a 24-3 halftime lead and holding off Washington’s second-half rally for a 31-26 win.
Austin Jones rushed for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and Davis Mills threw a 3-yard TD pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half to give the Cardinal their first win in Seattle since 2014.
The victory capped a crazy week that saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in California due to restrictions in Santa Clara County. Stanford relocated its entire program to Seattle, used a high school for practice and even had its walkthrough in a public park in the suburb of Bellevue, just across Lake Washington from Husky Stadium.
Shaw and his staff originally tried to do the walkthrough in a mall parking garage, but were asked to go elsewhere.
Mills was solid and had a pair of huge third-down conversion throws on Stanford’s final drive, hitting Simi Fehoko on both to convert third-and-10 and third-and-11. The Cardinal ran the final 7:54 off the clock with a 14-play drive that was capped by Jones’ 3-yard run on fourth-and-1.
Stanford was 10 of 13 on third downs and 2-for-2 on fourth down. Mills was 20 of 30 passing for 252 yards. Jones finished with 138 yards on 31 carries.
The Cardinal (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12) will remain on the road before next week’s game against Oregon State.
Washington (3-1, 3-1) will still likely have a chance at the Pac-12 North title if it can win at Oregon next week. But for the second straight game, the Huskies had a terrible first half. Unlike last week’s victory over Utah, Washington fell short again trying to rally from down 21 points.
Dylan Morris was 15 of 23 passing for 254 yards for Washington. The Huskies trailed 24-3 at halftime, but scored on each of its first three second-half possessions.
Also Saturday:
Colorado 24, Arizona 13: TUCSON, Ariz. — Jarek Broussard ran for a career-high 301 yards, Ashaad Clayton ran for two touchdowns and the Colorado Buffaloes stayed undefeated with a 24-13 win over Arizona on Saturday night.
Broussard has run for at least 100 yards in all four games this season and broke loose with long runs on two separate drives in the second quarter that set up touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound sophomore repeatedly sliced through the middle of Arizona’s defense without much resistance — reeling off runs of 75, 72 and 59 yards — and the Buffaloes piled up 407 yards on the ground.
Colorado (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the Pac-12, along with USC. Arizona (0-4, 0-4) has lost 11 straight games dating back to last season.
Arizona freshman quarterback Will Plummer made his first career start, filling in for the injured Grant Gunnell.
