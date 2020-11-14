STANFORD, Calif. — Sam Noyer passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Jarek Broussard had another strong day rushing, and Colorado held on to beat Stanford 35-32 on Saturday.
Dimitri Stanley caught six passes for 126 yards and a score as Colorado remained unbeaten under first-year coach Karl Dorrell.
“We’ve got something going here, something great going here,” Noyer said. “We’re building something special with coach Dorrell. Everybody’s buying in. ”
Noyer, a fifth-year senior who nearly transferred out of Colorado after playing safety last season, threw an interception on his fourth pass of the afternoon then settled in to complete 15 of 24 attempts for 255 yards. Noyer scored on a 7-yard option keeper midway through the second quarter then led the Buffaloes on three scoring drives coming out of halftime.
Brenden Rice had a 34-yard touchdown catch and Jaren Mangham added a 2-yard touchdown run for Colorado (2-0).
Davis Mills passed for 327 yards and a touchdown in his first game of the season for Stanford (0-2). Mills was one of four players forced to sit out last week’s game against Oregon because of coronavirus concerns. The Pac-12 later admitted errors in the testing protocol that kept the four Stanford players out.
Colorado outgained Stanford 432-397 to win on the road for just the seventh time over the past three seasons.
No. 20 Southern Cal 34, Arizona 30: TUCSON, Ariz. — Southern California had too many penalties, struggled in the red zone and found itself in a late hole for the second straight week.
The Trojans rallied to win a week ago and did it again with another pair of late scoring drives.
Vavae Malepeai bulled his way through multiple tacklers for an 8-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left.
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 325 yards and a touchdown on 30-of-43 passing. He was 11 of 12 for 158 yards on USC’s final two drives.
Buffaloes QB Grant Gunnell threw for 286 yards and three TDs for Arizona, which played its first game in nearly a year after last week’s opener against Utah was canceled due to the coronavirus.
