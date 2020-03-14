Pac-12 cancels all spring competition
Pac-12 schools, including Oregon State and Oregon, will cancel all spring sports competitions through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Saturday.
The conference is prohibiting any athletically related activities for teams, regardless of season, through at least March 29. The decision will be revisited by that date.
Previously, the conference had suspended spring sports competition, even though the NCAA announced Thursday that it was canceling all spring sports championships.
Oregon and Oregon State were going along with Pac-12 guidelines, as neither school had canceled its spring sports season but had suspended competition. Both schools on Friday had also sidelined its teams from athletic activity such as practices through March 29.
— The Oregonian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.