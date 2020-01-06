Outdoors: Fly-tying corner

When salmon are on the spawning beds and steelhead and/or Dolly Vardens stack up behind them, a go-to move is to tie on an egg pattern. Think September on the Kenai Peninsula. Dead-drifted in shallow water, the imitation is hard to resist when spawn is in the water. This pattern, the Steelhead BH Lifter, can be tied in various color combinations to match spawn from different species. The Egg Veil collar is prone to stick in those sharp trouty teeth.

Save this fly for low clear water when you can watch the take. Fish it singly or in tandem and watch the fly drift down past the salmon to the rainbow-hued and spotted predators downstream.

Tie the Steelhead Beadhead Lifter on a No. 4-8 heavy wire egg hook. Slide a copper bead up to the eye. Wrap a few turns of lead wire behind the bead. At the bend of the hook, wrap a short chartreuse chenille tag. Craft the body with size medium hot pink crystal chenille or egg yarn. Finish with white Egg Veil tied in a sparse collar.

—Gary Lewis, for The Bulletin