COLLEGE FOOTBALL
OSU's Jefferson receives honor
Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson was one of six players nationally named to the Paul Hornung Award weekly honor roll, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday.
All six are either offensive or return specialists.
Jefferson set the Oregon State-Oregon rivalry game record with 226 rushing yards in the Beavers’ 41-38 win on Friday. The 226 yards mark his third-best single-game mark and the 11th-best all-time at Oregon State. He scored twice — the first on a career-long 82-yard run in the first quarter. He also caught two passes for 9 yards and returned one kickoff for 14 yards.
The Harbor City, California, native now has 2,740 career rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time at Oregon State. He’s also fifth with 27 rushing touchdowns and 14 100-yard efforts.
"We've got a special running back that makes a difference," Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith said. "He deserves recognition because he's a big-time back. Everybody sees it, and a lot of people say it. He's a guy we value in our locker room not just because of what he brings on Saturdays, but the way he goes about things and how hard he works. He deserves a lot of recognition."
Jefferson and the Beavers return to action Saturday when visiting Utah in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
—Bulletin wire report
