NCAA CROSS-COUNTRY
Beaver women earn best ever finish
STILLWATER, Okla. — The 23rd-ranked Oregon State women's cross-country team recorded the best team finish in program history, 16th (375 points), at the 2021 NCAA Championships on Monday morning at the Oklahoma State University Cross Country Course.
Kaylee Mitchell and Batya Beard both earned All-American honors for placing in the top 40.
“We executed a terrific plan today,” said head coach Louie Quintana. “This was a very tough course and we really rose to the occasion. Two All Americans in Kaylee and Batya is amazing!"
No. 2 BYU (96) claimed the team title, followed by fifth-ranked NC State (161), and fourth-ranked Stanford (207).
It was another strong showing for Mitchell, posting the highest individual finish in program history as she came in 20th with a time of 20 minutes, 38.5 seconds.
Beard tabbed a 37th-place finish after finishing the 6 kilometers in 20:57.7.
After completing the race in 21:33.9, Audrey Lookner finished 111th in the field of 256.
Meagen Lowe (21:50.0) recorded a 148th finish, while just five spots back was Greta Van Calcar (21:53.7) in 153rd.
Alyssa Foote notched a time of 22:08.9, finishing in 178th. Grace Fetherstonhaugh (22:40.5) took 220th.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.