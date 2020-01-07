OSU’s Smith gets 3-year extension

CORVALLIS — Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith has received a three-year contract extension, according to a Tuesday news release.

Smith, one of the most accomplished student-athletes in the history of the OSU program, is now under contract through the 2025 season.

“Coach Smith has been groomed to lead the Beaver football program,” said OSU athletic director Scott Barnes. “His impact has been significant and there is no one better suited to continue to build the foundation to a level of sustained success. What we saw in Jonathan when we brought him home two years ago continues to be reaffirmed with the progress shown in all aspects of the program.”

Oregon State is coming off its most successful season since 2014 after going 5-7 in Smith’s second year as head coach. The Beavers finished tied for second in the Pac-12 North and won three conference road games for the first time since 2013. Smith took over a program that was considered one of the country’s worst in FBS after former coach Gary Andersen left midway through the 2017 season.

Terms of Smith’s contract were not immediately disclosed. Smith’s original contract calls for $1.9 million per season through the 2022 season, plus bonuses.

Smith’s new contract is expected to include bonus increases and a larger salary pool for assistant coaches. At $1.9 million per season, Smith was the lowest paid Pac-12 coach, just below the $2 million salary of Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin.

Smith’s coaching career includes eight bowl games, including a College Football Playoff appearance and Fiesta Bowl contest in back-to-back years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Washington (2014-17).

The former Beaver quarterback led OSU to a pair of bowl games, including a defeat of Notre Dame in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl, and left the school as the then-career leader for passing yards (9,680).

