Leading up to Monday's Oregon School Activities Association executive board meeting to finalize plans for the return of high school sports, certain aspects remain unclear.
While soccer and cross-country have the green light to start practicing on Feb. 22, football and volleyball remain the two sports keeping "fall" sports from fully returning.
The fate of the two sports will be clear after the OSAA's meeting on Monday.
For football it is simple: The Oregon Health Authority will have to change its stance on contact sports before Monday. As of now and as has been the case throughout the pandemic, contact sports — including tackle football, basketball and wrestling — are prohibited.
Should nothing change in regards to contact guidelines, 7-on-7 or flag football become a more likely option for football because those activities are allowed. For linemen, who are not part of 7-on-7 or flag football, virtual linemen challenges will be made available if the board decides to forgo tackle football.
“Our board is committed to provide some sort of option,” said OSAA executive director Peter Weber on Friday.
Friday morning, Gov. Kate Brown and the OHA did not provide updates or changes to the contact sports guidelines during a 45-minute press conference.
Weber also noted late Friday afternoon that it is not uncommon for the OSAA to work with OHA over a weekend.
Volleyball has a bit more flexibility than football to hitting its start date — even if it is just for a certain number of schools.
The executive board will discuss Monday morning the possibility of letting the schools in non-extreme risk counties start practicing volleyball on Feb. 22. The board could also give schools in extreme risk counties — 24 of 36 in the state, including Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties are extreme risk — the option of moving to a different timeframe when perhaps the COVID-19 case numbers are not as high.
The prospect of outdoor volleyball will also be discussed during Monday’s board meeting, Weber said.
While volleyball will have the option to move to a different time of the year, tackle football might not have the same luxury.
The OSAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations are worried about playing tackle football after May 1, which would make for a quick turnaround to start the following season in August.
